Judge considers Greensboro City Council boundaries

GREENSBORO (AP) — A federal judge in Greensboro is considering whether the newest boundaries for city council members were improperly drawn for racial and political reasons.

The News & Record of Greensboro reported that U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles heard two days of testimony about the boundaries this week.

Eagles said Tuesday that she does not expect to make an immediate decision.

Currently Greensboro City Council has a mayor, five district representatives and three at-large members. The entire city votes on the mayor and the at-large members.

A 2015 state law eliminates the at-large seats and created eight districts. The mayor would vote only if there are ties.

An expert testified Tuesday that the new districts created by a Republican dominated state legislature diluted the votes of Democratic and black voters.