Downey guilty of drunk-driving deaths

WINSTON-SALEM — A driver who killed two local residents while drunk pleaded guilty in court today.

The clerk to the Forsyth County Superior Court confirmed that Robert Taylor Downey, 50, pleaded guilty on five charges related to a July 15 crash that killed Clinton Robert Edwards and his sister Mary Edwards King.

The clerk said the charges were consolidated into two felony counts with a sentence of 77 to 104 months for each charge. Running consecutively, that comes to a minimum of 12 years, 10 months to a maximum of 17 years, four months.

Check back for more coverage of this court case.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Breaking-news-static-world-images.jpg