Man pleads guilty in death of two area residents

WINSTON-SALEM — A driver who killed two local residents while drunk pleaded guilty in court today.

The clerk to the Forsyth County Superior Court confirmed that Robert Taylor Downey, 50, of Grant Avenue in Winston-Salem, pleaded guilty on five charges related to a July 15 crash that killed Clinton Robert Edwards and his sister Mary Edwards King.

The clerk said the charges were consolidated into two felony counts with a sentence of 77 to 104 months for each charge. Running consecutively, that comes to a minimum of 12 years, 10 months to a maximum of 17 years, four months.

The two victims, brother and sister, were returning home after visiting their sibling, Nancy Johnson, operator of House of Plants on U.S. 52 in Mount Airy, in a Winston-Salem hospital when the wreck occurred.

An investigation at the time of the accident revealed that the 2007 Honda Civic occupied by Edwards and King was turning left from North Point Boulevard onto University Parkway.

Downey, the driver of a 1995 Ford F-150 — headed south on University Parkway — failed to stop at the red light and struck the Civic in the driver’s side.

Edwards, of Pauls Creek Road in Cana, Virginia, who was in the driver’s seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. King, in the passenger seat, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Two weeks later, Johnson was released from the hospital with a pacemaker after a three-week stay. She asked on social media that people pray for her sister, Mary King, who was still battling internal injuries from the wreck.

The next day, July 30, King, of White Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, died from complications due to her injuries.

Court testimony revealed that Downey’s blood alcohol level was .31, nearly four times the state’s legal limit of .08. Officers investigating the wreck found a half-empty bottle of brandy in Downey’s truck.

The court clerk did not have a list of Downey’s prior convictions that would have precipitated the charge of habitual felon.

