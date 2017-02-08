Police reports

• A break-in involving property damage was discovered Monday at an apartment on Carolina Court, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The incident occurred at the home of Megan Shawn France, which was entered through an unlocked window. Drywall paneling, wooden entertainment center, glass table and drawer received estimated damage totaling $225.

• Lawn-care equipment and assorted hand tools with a total value of $900 were discovered Saturday to have been stolen from the Maple Street residence of Rodger Kelly Widener. Included were a Poulan hedge trimmer, a Craftsman blower and a Robin weedeater.

• Jacob Anthony Boyd, 22, of 249 Cedar Ridge Road, was arrested Monday on a charge of larceny from a merchant, after he allegedly removed an anti-shoplifting device from a pair of boots at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street. Boyd was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a March 1 appearance in District Court.

• Manuel Miguel Orozco, 24, of 124 Baxter Lane, No. 1, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Jan. 31, after he was encountered by police during a civil disturbance on Starlite Road. A hit was found for Orozco’s name in a national crime database which revealed he was wanted in Virginia on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court on a matter involving the Virginia State Police. Orozco was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

• Casey Nicole Poindexter, 22, of 160 Lori Lane, was served on Jan. 30 with a criminal summons for a second-degree trespassing offense which had been filed on Dec. 21 with Laurel Ann Rivers, also of Lori Lane, as the complainant. Poindexter is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Feb. 17.

• Michael Brandon Phillips, 37, of 108 Morgan Road, Dobson, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony; carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 29, after a traffic stop of a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup on West Lebanon Street at Witt Street.

Police also discovered two outstanding warrants for arrest for Phillips on domestic-violence protective order violations and he was cited for displaying a fictitious tag and failing to register a vehicle. Arrest records indicate that Phillips was held in the Surry County Jail without bond and slated for a March 23 appearance in District Court.

• A break-in of a secured vehicle was discovered on Jan. 29 at the Marshall Street home of Chelsea Marie Carter, which involved her purse and wallet valued at $120 being taken from a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox SUV. The loss also included an undisclosed sum of money, three Social Security cards, a driver’s license and a McDonald’s debit card. Police records do not specify how entry to the vehicle was gained.

• Also on Jan. 29, an unlocked 2010 Pontiac G6 owned by Madelene Wilson Murphy was discovered to have been entered at her residence on Durham Street, with a zebra-print ladies wallet taken, a loss that also included four Social Security cards, a driver’s license, a birth certificate and a Medicare card, among other property.

• Break-ins of two Pepsi machines were discovered on Jan. 25 at business locations including 979 W. Pine St., the address for Smith’s Auto Parts and Supply, and 1334 W. Pine St., Dan Valley Tractor, where damages of $800 and $600, respectively, occurred to the drink dispensers from the forced entry and an undisclosed sum of money was stolen from each.