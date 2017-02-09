City sports inductions being redshirted

College athletes sometimes take a year off from competition for one reason or another, and a local variation of the practice called “redshirting” is now occurring with the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame.

The program was launched in 2002 to recognize those who have had exemplary sports careers locally, and normally the process of considering the latest nominations for the Hall of Fame would be under way at this time.

But with the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame now in its 15th year, its handlers are doing something different for 2017.

“Several months back, the Sports Hall of Fame Selection Committee met and it was discussed that we would like to celebrate the 15th year of the SHOF this year with a reunion of inductees, in lieu of the regular induction ceremony,” Catrina Alexander explained.

Alexander is involved with the annual recognition program through her role as Mount Airy’s parks and recreation director.

In deciding to commemorate the 15th year with a reunion, Alexander announced that the event will include a reception for all previous inductees and serve to collectively recognize the area’s rich sports history.

It will be held at the Mount Airy High School Commons Area on May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. Invitations will be sent to former inductees in the hopes that those who are able can attend.

Nominations for the next Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame awards will be taken in January 2018.

A time to “reflect”

Alexander said this week that with 15 years under its belt, the committee considered it a good time to “reflect” on or take stock of what has transpired so far.

More than 60 individuals or teams have been inducted into the hall, beginning with its first class in the spring of 2003.

Another 14 people or families have received the Granite City Award since then, which goes to those who have contributed to the promotion of sports in the community other than as an athlete, coach or administrator.

Alexander added this week that the different approach being taken for 2017 also is coinciding with a related effort at Mount Airy High School.

“The high school is looking at doing a permanent display,” she said of recognizing hall inductees through the availability of its commons area.

They traditionally have been honored in front of family members and friends at a special awards ceremony in the Andy Griffith Playhouse and with the unveiling of their names etched on the Sports Hall of Fame Monument near the city library.

A reception on the City Hall lawn also has been held after the spring ceremony.

Persons selected for membership have had recognized careers as athletes, coaches, administrators, referees, umpires or other officials in a sports program in the defined area. Those careers have brought attention to them and the area by their involvement, and contributed to the promotion and success of sports in the community.

In 2016, those inducted were Clarence J. Hines, Sarah Ann Knott, Donald D. Price and the Mount Airy High School boys’ tennis teams of 2005-2006. David Beal received the Granite City Award.

Other past sports hall inductees include James “Butter” Cox, Billy Cox, Fred Folger Jr., Wallace Shelton, Ernie Beamer, Johnny Coble, Sam Moir, Mike Cooke, Charles Atkins, William Hawks, Charles Moir, Harry Monday, Tom Childress, Chubby Dean Lovill, Jim Miller, John Yokley and The Graniteers;

Also, Angela Harbour, James Brim, Doc Wall, Jerry Hollingsworth, Newton “Corky” Fowler, Todd Greenwood, Keri Whitehead, Dennis France, Mack Haynes, Dick Belton, Jack Childress, Natalie Nester, the MAHS basketball teams of 1960-1961, Bill Slate, Randy Joyce, Floyd Jones, Christie Sanders Warren, Terry Pruett, John Richard Gruble, Charles “Buster” Cox, Derek Slate, Johnny Sanders, James Thomas Hayes and Michael K. Patton;

In addition, Elizabeth Boyd Bell, Marion Jones, Sandra “Sonnie” Sanders, James E. Holleman, William L. Mabry Jr., Jim Frye, Edsel Hiatt, Eddie Cobb, Brandon Hiatt, Robert Dean, Kris Peavy, William Scott John and the 2001-2002 Mount Airy boys’ basketball teams.

Other Granite City Award winners include Ronald Johnson, Al Peavy, Floyd Rees, Erie Perry, Gary York, Polly Cox, William Carter, Carlton Everhart, Ronald Boyles, Griggs Hampton, the Moody family, Mike Bowman and the Epperson family.

