Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Darren Andrew Dollyhigh, age 36, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for five counts larceny, breaking and entering, damage to property and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Billie Jean Campbell, 42, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts larceny and second degree trespass;

• Dana Rebecca Owens, age 36, a white female wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired and while license revoked;

• Richard Loyd Draughn, age 57, a white male wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired and while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 386-9742.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jason Foley Iroler, a white male, 41, who is wanted on charges of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• David Worth Steele, a white male, 53, who is wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, maintain a vehicle/dwelling house used for keeping/selling methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possess with intent to sell marijuana and possession with intent to sell oxycodone.

• Octavio Paredes, a Hispanic male, 37, wanted on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

• Gabriel Delgado Jr., a white male, 34, who is wanted on charges of felony maintain a vehicle used for keeping/selling methamphetamine, sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.