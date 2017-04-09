Former resident inducted into UDC

Theresa Winesett Emery of Amelia Island, Florida,, formerly of Mount Airy, was recently inducted into the United Daughters of the Confederacy organization. She is the daughter of Frank Winesett of Mount Airy and of the late Sophinie Tompkins Winesett.

Members of the organization must be a descendant of an ancestor who served in the Confederate States Army and must be invited by the chapter to join the organization. Emery’s ancestor, Private Absalom Burnett, was the great-grandfather of her mother, Sophinie. He served in Company “C” of the 29th Virginia Infantry Regiment. He is buried in the Burnett-Oak Grove Community Cemetary in Hillsville, Virginia.

As a member, Emery plans to serve veterans and those in her community.