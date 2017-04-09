Cleanup campaign starts Monday

It’s that time of year again — when Mount Airy residents can clean out their garages or basements and get rid of various items city sanitation crews normally don’t collect.

The annual cleanup campaign begins Monday, spanning a nearly two-week period. It will run from Monday through Thursday of this week before taking a one-day break in observance of Good Friday.

No collection of any materials will occur next Friday, with residential trash, commercial trash and cardboard collections normally picked up that day to be collected on Thursday instead.

After the Easter weekend, the 2017 spring cleanup is to resume on April 17 and continue through April 21.

During that roughly two-week period, sanitation personnel will pick up a long list of additional items.

This service is only for residential properties, where those extra items should be placed at the curb beside trash carts on the regular collection day.

The basic list of categories for the special pickups includes:

• Appliances;

• Tires (with or without rims);

• Building materials (generated by homeowners);

• Carpet (any size);

• Large furniture items;

• Bicycles/tricycles;

• Loose leaves (normally picked up only from Oct. 1-Dec. 31);

• Limbs exceeding 3 inches in diameter (must be separated from smaller-diameter brush);

• Old gas grills (without cylinders).

In addition, the “take” over the years has seemed to include other things occupying a classification all their own, such as an upright piano, a cast-iron bathtub/sink, various pieces of exercise equipment, riding and push lawn mowers, propane tanks, truck chassis, auto fuel tanks, hammocks with metal frames, oil furnaces and more.

Exceptions include no rocks or dirt, and due to environmental regulations, the city may not collect paint, pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemicals. However, Surry County holds an annual event at Veterans Memorial Park (typically in the fall) when such substances can be disposed of by the public.

“We’re happy to provide this service and we feel like it’s good for the community,” city Public Works Director Jeff Boyles said Saturday regarding the special campaign.

“It’s a long two weeks for the sanitation crews because there is so much extra to pick up that we normally don’t get, but the guys do a great job taking care of the citizens,” Boyles added.

Last year, the spring cleanup produced 22-plus tons of leaves; more than 300 tires, including some on rims; 138 television sets and computers; 91 pieces of upholstered furniture; 75 mattresses; 56 appliances; and other items.

Questions about the service can be directed to the city public works unit at 786-3580.

Mount Airy sanitation personnel pick up brush at a local residence, a scene that will be repeated during a spring cleanup that begins Monday in the city. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Stock-trash-shot.jpg Mount Airy sanitation personnel pick up brush at a local residence, a scene that will be repeated during a spring cleanup that begins Monday in the city.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

