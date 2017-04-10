Cultural Night highlights Asian Art

Surry Community College will be holding a new cultural event on Thursday, April 13 called “Art and Creative Writing: An Asian Experience.”

The free exhibition showcasing student art and creative writing inspired by Asian tradition will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Artwork and writing from students enrolled in Surry’s Drawing, Watercolor, Ceramics, Digital Photography and Creative Writing classes will be on display.

Additionally, many of the student artists will be on hand during the two-hour reception to discuss the inspiration behind their work as it pertains to Asian culture. Among the works to be featured are Sumi-e brush paintings, ceramic vessels, haikus and other Japanese verse.

The art and creative writing students began a collaborative effort to focus on the Asian tradition of the arts at the beginning of the spring semester. Creative writing students composed haiku poetry then shared it with the watercolor painting students for illustrative interpretations.

In turn, watercolor students practiced the art of Sumi-e brush paintings and shared their efforts with the creative writing students for additional free verse inspiration. In early March, the ceramic students participated in a two-day workshop led by Akira Satake, a world- renowned Japanese ceramist. Satake introduced the students to new techniques and finishes for teacups and vessels.

Surry Community College offers an Associate in Fine Arts Degree that is designed as a transfer degree and articulates to a Bachelor of Fine Arts or a Bachelor of Art degree in most senior institutions. A graduate with this degree may choose to go directly into the workforce as a practicing artist, marketing their products and skills as an artist in various fields.

The college also has a degree and certificate opportunities in Advertising and Graphic Design Technology, which qualifies graduates for employment with graphic design studios, advertising agencies, printing companies, and businesses with in-house graphics operations.

April’s show will take place in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

All student artwork will remain up for public viewing until May 5. For more information, contact Danajean Mabry at (336) 386-3284 or [email protected] You can follow Surry’s Fine Arts program on Facebook and Instagram @surryfinearts.