College students to hold plant sale April 24-28

One of the larger annual spring plant sales held in the area will soon be coming to Surry County.

Members of the Horticulture Club at Surry Community College will hold their annual spring plant sale April 24 through April 28 in the greenhouse on campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

“There’s a wide variety of plants to choose from,” said Horticulture Instructor Jeff Jones. “We have an excellent selection this year and will be selling everything from annuals, perennials, succulents, and vegetables to shrubs and trees.”

Cost of plants start at $1 and go up depending on the size and type of plant. The Horticulture Club seeks to develop career interests through production activities, networking, and field trips. Proceeds benefit the club’s educational activities.

Surry Community College offers a certificate in Sustainable Horticulture. For more information about the plant sale or the certificate program, contact Jeff Jones at [email protected] or call (336) 386-3391 or go to surry.edu. You can also follow the SCC Horticulture Club on Facebook and Instagram @surryhorticulture.

Surry Community College’s Horticulture Club will hold a spring plant sale April 24 through April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the campus greenhouse each day. Club members Tyler Smith of Yadkinville (left) and Amanda Deaton of Mount Airy work in the greenhouse caring for plants for the upcoming sale. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_PLANT-SALE.jpeg Surry Community College’s Horticulture Club will hold a spring plant sale April 24 through April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the campus greenhouse each day. Club members Tyler Smith of Yadkinville (left) and Amanda Deaton of Mount Airy work in the greenhouse caring for plants for the upcoming sale.