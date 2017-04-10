Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Odell’s Sandwich Shop, 1224 West Pine St., Mount Airy. Inspeced Dec. 20, score 98.5. Violations: Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency: The ice machine had a slight build-up of mold inside. The ice machine must be cleaned following manufacturer’s instructions often enough to preclude the growth and mildew.

2) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C — Observed on wet wiping cloth not stored in approved sanitizer. Also, the container of sanitizer read less than 10 ppm today. Wet wiping cloths must be stored in approved sanitizer between uses (for chlorine, 50-200 ppm is required).

3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions: Clean the floors in the restrooms, especially between the vanity/wall in both restrooms. Clean the paper towel dispensers in the restrooms. Reattach base moulding where needed. GREAT improvement here!

4) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Intensity-Lighting – C — 50 foot candles of light is required in food prep areas. 27-49 were measured in noncompliant areas around the grill and 19-32 foot candles in noncompliant areas in the warehouse. Using Dressing Rooms and Lockers – C — Observed a jacket stored on boxes of gloves. Keep employee personal items stored away from food, food prep surfaces, single-use items, clean linens and utensils, etc.

Pilot Mountain ENP, 873 Old Hwy 52, Pilot Mountain. Inspeced Dec. 21, score 100. Violations: None.

Subway 49638, 1130 S. Main St., Mount Airy. Inspected Dec. 22, score 97.5. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization-Temperature, pH, Concentration and Hardness: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P- At the time of inspection, the sanitizer bottle and bucket were not strong enough. Make sanitizer daily at 150-400 ppm. Cdi by pic making 300-400 ppm. Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, Utensils- P- Observed stored bread trays, slicer and chopper including guards that had dried food debris and needed to be cleaned and sanitized. Cdi by sending to dish to be washed and sanitized. equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils-frequency – c- observed mold growth on the ice maker guard. Clean and sanitize at a frequency to preclude the growth of mold.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean tables behind and under equipment (ice machine). Clean bottom of proofers. Clean top of retard in the walk-in cooler. Clean gaskets where needed. Some cleaning needed in self-service cabinets and in cabinetry under the cookies.

3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C- Floor cleaning needed under equipment and along floor joints. Clean floors in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Clean ceiling tiles over the oven. Clean dust from air vents and ceiling tiles.

Surry Central High School school lunch, 716 S. Main St., Dobson. Inspected Dec. 19, score 99.5. Violation: Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – Repair the light ballasts that are rusting over the dish sink and prep sink area.

Taco Bell, 2152 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Inspected Dec. 19, score 98. Violations: 1) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C – Chile green sauce was found stored on the floor of the walk in freezer. Keep all storage at least six inches off of the floor.

2) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C – *REPEAT* Allow all metal containers to air dry before stacking them. Metal containers were found wet nested today.

Twelve Oaks Rest Home cafeteria, 1297 Galax Trail, Mount Airy. Inspected Dec. 20, score 94. Violations: 1) Proper cooling time and temperatures: Cooling – P — A container of eggs, stored in a deep plastic container was reading 72 degrees F during the inspection today. According to the employees, they were cooked at 7:30 this morning, then held hot until about 9:00 AM. The eggs were then placed on a shallow pan in the freezer (top shelf) to cool. Then, after cooling in the freezer, they were placed in the deep plastic container and placed in the 2-door cooler. The temperature at 11:30 read 72 degrees F. So, after 2 hours, the temperature did not reach 70 degrees F or lower. In the future, make sure eggs are cooled from 135ºF to 70ºF within 2 hours, then from 70ºF to 41ºF within an additional 4 hours (always use your thermometer to check temps during this process!). This was corrected by disposing of the eggs in the garbage disposal.

2) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used No No Yes No No 7-102.11 Common Name-Working Containers – PF — One bottle of sanitizer was labeled “orange force,” which is a chemical no longer used by this facility. According to the manager, employees most likely thought the “orange force” label was the sanitizer. These bottles and all existing “orange force” labels were thrown away to correct this.

3) Proper cooling methods used; adequate equipment for temperature control: Cooling Methods – PF — Eggs were cooling in a covered, deep plastic container. This is not an approved method of cooling as the eggs would not cool quickly enough to meet the required cooling parameters. The method used by the employees before placing the eggs in the deep plastic container is approved (on a baking sheet, uncovered on the top shelf in the freezer), but the eggs were pulled out too quickly. Always use your thermometer to check the temperature before placing the cooling food in other containers. Let the temperature get down to 41 degrees F or lower before transferring to a deep container. The eggs were disposed of in the garbage disposal to correct this violation.

4) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C — The sanitizer wiping cloths were stored in quat sanitizer that read 50 ppm. Wiping cloths must be kept in approved concentrations of sanitizer in-between uses. For quaternary ammonia, the concentration is 200-400 ppm. The dispenser is dispensing sanitizer at 200 ppm (borderline). To ensure that the towels remain at 200-400 pm, you may want to adjust the dispenser so that it dispenses at closer to 400 ppm.

5) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — Sand and paint, dip, or replace any chipping racks (2-door reach-in cooler closest to the storage room). Replace the split gaskets in the other 2-door cooler. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — Replace any damaged bowls.

6) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top and inside of equipment, all around the fryer and grill equipment, shelves and racks throughout, inside of the microwave, etc.). Clean the filters in the hood system.

