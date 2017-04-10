Two charged with kidnapping, assault

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on charges of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon earlier this month.

Daniel Carlos McNeil II, 31, of Westfield Road, Mount Airy, was arrested along with his uncle, Michael Vistal McNeil, Carolina Road, Mount Airy.

According to the sheriff’s office, two deputies were investigating a call on Athey Simmons Road in the Slate Mountain area on March 31 when a vehicle approached them with an injured woman inside. The driver said she attempted to call 9-1-1, but didn’t have a signal.

The passenger was Chelse Marie Green, 23, of Leonard Road, Mount Airy. The two deputies reported that Green was bleeding from an injury to the back of the head and had abrasions to the skin of her face, hands, elbows, shoulders and lower back consistent with road rash.

The EMS was contacted and transported Green to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where she was diagnosed with two cracked ribs and received four staples to the scalp to close the wound.

The next day Green gave a statement about her injuries. She said she was at a cousin’s house for a party when Daniel and Michael McNeil showed up.

“Daniel told me we was taking my daughter to his aunt’s house, and since I’m scared of him, I couldn’t stop him,” Green stated.

After that trip, the three arrived back at her cousin’s house. Rather than leave her alone, however, Green said Daniel and Michael decided she was going with them “to go eat.”

She told deputies she was dragged by the arm away from the party.

“When he told me to get back in the car, out of fear for my life I did. Once we got to Westfield Road, Daniel and Cherokee (Michael McNeil) told me I was going to die tonight.

“Before we got to the church near his house, Daniel started choking me with one hand and had my head up against the passenger door window. And as I’m trying to get Daniel to stop, Cherokee … opened my door, and I fell out of the car onto the pavement.”

She stated that the Toyota Avalon turned around, came back and struck her in the shoulder, sending her off the road and into a ditch. The Avalon then drove off.

A few minutes later as Green was getting to her feet, a vehicle happened along, and Green flagged it down.

The sheriff’s office found that Green had a restraining order against Daniel McNeil II already. Warrants were issued for the two men’s arrests.

When Green was released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office coordinated with the Mount Airy Police Department to provide frequent drive-by visits to the home throughout the night in case the McNeils showed up.

The men were caught and charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Daniel McNeil was further charged with assault by strangulation and violation of a protective order.

Since Daniel McNeil has been in custody, the sheriff’s office found an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear on a charge of probation violations. He was given a $5,000 bond with a May 8 court date for that warrant.

Court dates related to the Green kidnapping and assault are not yet available.

Last month, it was Daniel McNeil claiming that he was assaulted by Green. He swore out a warrant charging her with assault with a deadly weapon. She originally was supposed to be in court last week for this charge.

Past events

Daniel McNeil is well known to authorities with many arrests and several convictions on his record.

In February, McNeil was found guilty of possession of a schedule VI drug and given probation.

Last September, McNeil was charged with possession of more than five counterfeit instruments, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense.

In September 2015, McNeil was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protective order.

In October 2014, McNeil was charged with one count each of violating a domestic violence protection order, attempted first-degree burglary, discharging a weapon into occupied property, intimidating a witness and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In August 2014, McNeil was served with an outstanding warrant charging him with hit and run at Walmart.

In 2013 he was convicted of resisting an officer from an incident in October 2011 and given probation.

In 2011 he was convicted of possession of a schedule II drug from April 2009 and given probation.

In 2006, McNeil was convicted of wanton injury to personal property and served four months.

Other convictions in the state database include misdemeanor larceny, harassing phone calls, communicating threats, driving without insurance, and multiple incidents of driving while license revoked.

Daniel McNeil II http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_mcneil.jpg Daniel McNeil II

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.