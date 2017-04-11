Strange odor causes concern

Officials were trying Tuesday to determine the cause of an unusual smell that was disrupting the pleasant springtime aroma of fresh air and flowering plants in Mount Airy.

The source of the foul odor in southern and other areas of the city Tuesday was traced to the Mount Airy Wastewater Treatment Plant off U.S. 52-South, and some type of chemical reaction.

It does not pose a public health risk, Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said of the situation that was being addressed by municipal personnel.

“The pH has dropped in the sewer system, and public works is working on that,” Shelton said of a factor that refers to the degree to which some type of solution is acidic or alkaline. A lower pH can reflect greater acidity, according to online sources.

“Somehow the pH got lowered,” Shelton said, which is believed to have resulted from an unknown pollutant entering the sewage system.

“They’re working on it right now to find out what the cause was,” the local official added Tuesday regarding efforts by city crews.

“That’s basically what’s been reported to us,” he said.

The odor first became noticeable, at least in areas around the U.S. 52-U.S. 601 intersection, Monday evening, but Shelton said the bulk of concerned-citizen calls to the county emergency network came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

There were rumors that the problem might have resulted from a natural gas line leak, propane leak or similar situation, which Shelton said was unfounded.

“It’s with the city system,” he said, although other possible causes were investigated.

“They’ve been doing some gas checks and all that.”

“Systematic” inquiry launched

Mount Airy Public Works Director Jeff Boyles reported later Tuesday that the odor stemmed from an abnormal discharge into the city’s sewage system.

“Right now, we think we received a slug load of an acidic substance at the wastewater treatment plant — we are continuing to investigate,” he added.

“A slug load is a ‘one-time’ type of wastewater discharge received at the (facility) that is not routine and may have a high concentration of a pollutant or pollutants,” Boyles explained.

Such a discharge could get into the system by being pumped in at a manhole, or also could have been released through the sewer service line of an industry “or actually any other connection,” according to the public works director.

“We don’t know where it came from,” Boyles acknowledged.

“But we are systematically checking the manholes and lines in the collection system feeding the plant to try to narrow down to the source.”

Boyles did not know when that might be determined.

Mount Airy Fire Department personnel are seen on Carter Street in Mount Airy this morning during an investigation to determine the source of a strange smell. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SmellInvestigation-1-1-2.jpg Mount Airy Fire Department personnel are seen on Carter Street in Mount Airy this morning during an investigation to determine the source of a strange smell. Andy Winemiller | The News

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

