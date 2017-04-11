Surry County sheriff’s reports

Roger Steven Goins, 62, of Bunker Road, Mount Airy, was arrested April 1 on a charge of failure to appear in court for the latest in a series of drug charges that go back nearly three decades.

He was placed under a $250,000 secured bond with a May 8 court date.

The prior charges include possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II drug and earning the status of habitual felon.

According to state records, Goins spent eight years in jail for manufacturing schedule II drugs in the past. Other past charges include driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs (schedule I, II, III, IV and VI), maintaining a drug dwelling, resisting an officer, speeding to elude arrest, driving without a license, and driving with no registration.

Goins has drug convictions in the 2000s, 1990s and 1989. In the 1980s he had charges of breaking and entering, larceny, receiving stolen goods and driving under the influence.

• Ryan Gray Hardy, 27, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was arrested April 3 and charged with felony failure to appear in court in Forsyth County and also misdemeanor larceny in Alleghany County.

The Forsyth charges were for identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense and second-degree trespassing. He was placed under an $8,500 secured bond with an April 20 court date in Winston-Salem.

He also is on the docket this week in Surry County’s court on local charges of breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny.

• Bradley Mitchell Smith, 29, of Riverview Townhouse, Advance, was served with several arrest warrants while already at the Surry County Detention Center.

He is wanted on charges of failure to appear in court on six counts of injury to personal property (Surry County, dating back to June) and one count of interfering with an electronic monitor (Yadkin County, from February).

He was given a $7,500 secured bond for the Surry charges and a $2,500 cash bond for the Yadkin offense. The Surry court date was expected to be this week, while the Yadkin date is May 31.

• Jason Alton Hodges, 40, of Salem Fork Road, was arrested March 31 on failure to appear in court charges of shoplifting and probation violations. He was released on a $2,000 secured bond with an April 19 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Michael Ryan Sizemore, 29, of Dukes Street, was arrested March 31 on charges of second-degree trespassing and larceny for the Elkin Police Department. He was released on a written promise to appear at a June 30 court date.

• Edward Carroll Bowman, 46, of Lori Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested April 4 on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of reckless driving to endanger from August. He was placed under a $300 cash bond with a Thursday court date.

• Sonya Kaye Bowman, 42, of Orchard Ridge Road, was arrested April 5 on a charge of failure to appear from a February charge of larceny of a motor vehicle. She was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with a May 8 court date.

• Misty Dawn Miller, 38, of Lazy Day Trail, Mount Airy, was arrested April 6 and charged with larceny and felony probation violation. She was given a $12,000 secured bond. Her court appearance was scheduled for April 7.