Yokeley questions VFW vote process

Though he isn’t calling for a retreat on a recent donation by Mount Airy officials to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard, a city commissioner dislikes how that funding mission was executed.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley says he is not against assisting the Honor Guard, which the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners decided to do during a meeting on March 16. The board voted 5-0 then to donate $20,000 to help the volunteer group — which provides military rites at veterans’ funerals — replace the aging bus it uses to get there.

However, Yokeley has problems with the manner in which that action occurred. It happened via an impromptu motion by Commissioner Jon Cawley, which came after the leader of the Honor Guard had cited problems with the present vehicle during a public forum earlier in the meeting. The issue had not been placed on the official meeting agenda.

Yokeley, who recently spearheaded the development of a 10-year spending plan for the municipality based on his belief city officials don’t devote enough thought to long-range needs — suggested that the March 16 action was part of a pattern.

“I just think this is another example of not planning — motions being brought up on the cuff,” Yokeley said during another meeting of the board last Thursday. That session included the consideration of a budget amendment for the $20,000 donation approved at the previous meeting.

Yokeley said the board should not get caught up in the moment with issues that deserve thorough consideration.

The South Ward commissioner pointed out that he intended to vote on the budget amendment needed to account for the extra expenditure — which the board subsequently approved unanimously — but injected his concerns about such allocations receiving proper attention.

He indicated that $20,000 might not seem a big sum in the context of a municipal general fund budget exceeding $13 million this fiscal year.

“But it’s more than some people make all year,” Yokeley remarked.

Theoretically, board members may ask to have a certain item placed on the agenda in addition to the normal business the commissioners are called on to consider. This allows other council members and the public to know what is to be discussed and be better prepared in terms of input.

“I think we should consider things in a more deliberative manner,” Yokeley said.

None of the other commissioners responded to his comments.

On Monday night, the Surry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to supply $15,000 toward a replacement bus for the VFW Honor Guard. With the city’s contribution and funds already on hand, the group can now secure the vehicle with an estimated $40,000 cost.

But there was concern among some county board members which mirrored that of Yokeley, in that the funding request wasn’t on the agenda for Monday night’s session. Similar to the city meeting, it arose during a public forum.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

