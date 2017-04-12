Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society at Surry Community College recently held its annual induction ceremony for new members for Fall 2016/Spring 2017 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology.

The chapter inducted 14 new members. College President Dr. David Shockley and PTK Chapter President Peyton Jones shared remarks, as well as SCC Communications Instructor Matt Blevins, who was selected by the chapter as the keynote speaker.

In addition, a few society inductees provided entertainment – Mindy Benfield and Elijah Bryant performed a musical duet of “Compass” by Lady Antebellum and Jayne Willard read two passages, “Hard Work” by Edgar Albert Guest and an anonymous piece entitled “A Beautiful Story.”

Jennifer Kiger Chapman, director of Transfer Recruitment and Special Events at Salem College, also attended to present PTK members with a scholarship recognition. Chapman explained that Salem College provides PTK members with up to $15,000 per year in scholarship money, which all inductees are now eligible for should they choose to pursue transfer opportunities at Salem.

The Fall 2016/Spring 2017 inductees are: Mindy Benfield of State Road, Stephen Bruner of Mount Airy, Elijah Bryant of Lowgap, Israel Card of Mount Airy, Hogan Coe of Elkin, Carly Johnson of Dobson, Peyton Jones of East Bend, Adriana Luna of Mount Airy, Madison Mallory of Mount Airy, Brooke Peak of Mount Airy, Ricksie Rizada of Mount Airy, Tiffany Trivette of Yadkinville, Morgan White of Yadkinville and Jayne Willard of Pilot Mountain.

PTK does campus service projects and participates in a college-wide service project each year. Most recently, the chapter coordinated with several other groups on campus and within the community to provide more t han 50 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with packages including much needed toiletry items, non-perishable food items and feminine hygiene products.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact PTK’s Faculty Advisor Kennette Thomas at (336) 386-3283 or [email protected] or go to www.ptk.org. You can also follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.

Photo Caption:

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College inducted 14 new members for Fall 2016/Spring 2017. Pictured are inductees alongside additional ceremony participants (from front, left to right): Madison Mallory of Mount Airy, Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Kennette Thomas; (second row) Morgan White of Yadkinville, Jayne Willard of Pilot Mountain, Mindy Benfield of State Road, Adriana Luna of Mount Airy, Peyton Jones of East Bend; (third row) Ricksie Rizada of Mount Airy, Israel Card of Mount Airy, Tiffany Trivette of Yadkinville, Brooke Peak of Mount Airy, Hogan Coe of Elkin, Stephen Bruner of Mount Airy, Elijah Bryant of Lowgap; (back row) SCC President Dr. David Shockley, Carly Johnson of Dobson, Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Sarah Wright and SCC Communications Instructor Matt Blevins.