Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

Benjamin Curtis Lankford, 53, of Traphill Road, Traphill, was arrested April 1 in Surry County on charges of multiple offenses based in Wilkes County.

These include possession of a schedule II drug with intent to sell/distribute, maintaining a drug vehicle/residence, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, driving left of center, and fleeing to elude arrest in a vehicle. The date of the incidents was Feb. 23.

Lankford was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with an April 26 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Michael Eugene Hess, 57, of Oak Grove Church Road, Mount Airy, was arrested Sunday for probation violations. He was given a $2,500 secured bond with a May 8 court date.

According to the state database, Hess served three and a half years for selling schedule II drugs, getting out Jan. 2012. In May 2014 he had a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and received probation.

In 2007, Hess had 25 charges consolidated for judgment and received 16 months. These convictions included eight different drug crimes, larceny, shoplifting and multiple counts of driving without a license and driving without registration.

• Junior Raul Garcia, 27, of White Pine Trail, Elkin, was arrested April 9 on a charge of failure to appear in court (Forsyth County) and misdemeanor child abuse. He was placed under a $6,000 secured bond with an April 27 court date for the Forsyth charge and May 3 on the child abuse charge.

An eyewitness told deputies that Garcia’s 6-year-old child was inside his truck when he became angry at the mother and allegedly smashed a truck window, spraying glass fragments on the child.

• Megan Shawn France, 30, of Oak Ridge Circle, Mount Airy, was arrested April 6 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. She was given a $25,000 secured bond with a May 15 court date. No details of the incident (or a victim) were recorded in the report.

She also has a May 3 court appearance on a charge of communicating a threat and unauthorized use of a vehicle. And she has a May 5 date on charges of having an expired registration card for a vehicle, no inspection, fictitious tag and no driver’s license.

• Michelle Dawn Smith, 37, of Starlite Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons April 7 charge her with two counts of writing worthless checks. The complainant is listed as D&J Galaxy in Mount Airy. She has an April 21 court date.

• Benny Darrell Howell, 62, of Cook School Road, Pilot Mountain, was arrested April 8 and charged with driving while license revoked (not impaired). He was given a $200 secured bond with an April 25 court date.