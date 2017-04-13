Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Pruitt Health Elkin Cafeteria, 560 Johnson Ridge Rd., Elkin. Inspected Dec. 28, score 97. Violations: 1) Proper cooling time and temperatures: Cooling – P – (REPEAT) Eggs were found cooling on the prep table 2.25hours after they began cooling with a temperature of 91 degrees F. All potentially hazardous foods must cool from 135 degrees F. to 70 degrees F. in two hours. The food product must then cool from 70 to 45 degrees F. in an additional four hours (for 4 day date marking). All foods must be cooled to 41 degrees F. by January 1, 2019 when the cold holding requirement is reduced to 41 degrees F. The eggs were voluntarily thrown away to correct the violation.

2) Sewage and waste water properly disposed: Conveying Sewage – P – The drain plumbing is missing under the spray sink at the dish machine. Drain plumbing needs to be installed to transport the waste to the floor drain. I will return in 10 days to ensure that the sink plumbing has been replaced.

3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – Replace or repair the floor where the grout is coming loose. Replace or repair the ceiling that is damaged near the dish area.

Brintles Restaurant, 125 Plaza Lane, Mount Airy. Inspected Jan. 4, score 90. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – Cat least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified protection manager by taking and passing an ANSI accredited program (servsafe for example). This person must be present during the inspection.

2) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C- EMployee drinks must be stored away from food, single service, linens and clean equipment and utensils. Observed an employee drink stored on the top of the food prep table. Cdi. Employee discarded the drink.

3) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Hand Drying Provision – PF- At the time of inspection, there were no paper towels in the employee bathroom. Hand drying provisions must be available at all times to properly dry hands. Cdi by placing paper towels in the dispenser. Handwashing Signage – C- Handwashing sign missing from handsink near the prep sinks. Cdi by giving a new card to hang.

4) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P- Observed a bowl stored in hashbrowns in the cook line reach-in cooler. Must use spoons with the handle up and out of the container to prevent contamination. CDI by PIC removing the bowl and discussing with the employees. Observed raw sausage stored above fish and tenderloin. Store raw meats according to final cooking temperatures. Cdi by moving the sausage below the fish and tenderloin. Observed opened raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat foods. Store food in the freezer according to final cooking temperatures once opened. Observed several dry foods that were in opened packages that were stored. Store all dry foods once opened in a container with a tight-fitting lid.

5) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P-observed two can openers that needed to be cleaned. Cdi by sending to dish and cleaning and sanitizing.

6) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P- Observed pan of chicken 123 F, Brussel sprouts 121 F, Meatloaf 118 F, Turkey legs 118 F, And corn dogs 127 F On the buffet and chicken 99/121 f and meatloaf 105 in the hot holding cabinet. Tcs foods must be stored hot at 135 f and above. Cdi. Manager reheated the food to 165 f and placed back in the hot cabinet and steam table and discarded the corn dogs.

7) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P-observed lettuce47 F and tomato 46 F In the two-door reach-in salad cooler. May store tcs foods at 45 f and below until January 1, 2019 and at 41 f and below thereafter. Have the unit serviced to maintain proper temperatures throughout the unit.

8) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF- Ready to eat potentially hazardous foods prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be marked to indicate the date by which the food shall be consumed, sold, or discarded. If food is held between 42-45 degrees f the food may be held for 4 days. If the food is held at 41 degrees f and below the food may be held for 7 days. The day of preparation shall count as day one. Observed a container of hot dogs, turkey legs, and hash browns that need to be date marked. Cdi by manager date marking.

9) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Storage-First Aid Supplies – P,PF- Observed aloe stored above food prep. Store all first aid supplies away from food, equipment, utensils, single-service, and clean linen. Cdi by manager moving to the office.

10) Proper cooling methods used; adequate equipment for temperature control: Cooling Methods – PF- Observed vegetable soup and pinto beans that were cooling completely covered. Cool food in an ice bath or in the walk-in cooler (portioned in smaller containers) Uncovered on the top shelf to prevent contamination within the cooling parameters (cooling). Cdi by manager uncovering and placing on the top shelf of the walk-in cooler.

11) Food properly labeled: original container: Food Storage Containers Identified with Common Name of Food – C- Observed a container of sugar that was not properly labeled. Cdi by discarding the sugar.

12) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C- Effective hair restraints must be worn by employees preparing and working with open food. Observed hair restraints that partially covered hair. Bangs need to be restrained.

13) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C- Wiping cloths shall be stored in sanitizer between 50-200 ppm in between uses. Observed sanitizer over 200 ppm chlorine and wet rags stored on food prep surfaces throughout the kitchen. Cdi by changing out the sanitizer to 50-200 ppm and storing the rags in the sanitizer.

14) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C- Observed utensils stored in containers that needed to be cleaned (containers and knife rack). Clean containers where clean utensils are stored. Keep a lid on the containers to keep crumbs, grease, and other contaminants out.

15) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C- Repair/replace the warming cabinets that are not maintaining proper hot holding temperatures. At the time of inspection, food was removed and most re-heated to 165 f. Repair rusty/chipped shelving in the reach-in units and walk-in. Hot bar sneeze guards cracked. Replace. Silicone behind the handsink near the prep sinks. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C- Replace lexan lids and containers that are cracked. Replace tongs whose handles are cracked. Cutting Surfaces – C- Cutting boards on the sandwich prep unit and steam table have deep cuts and are hard to clean. Replace/repair. Can Openers – C- Replace the blades on the can openers. Dull blades cause a build-up of metal shards that could possibly contaminate food.

16) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean tops, sides, legs, of equipment for dust and grease. Clean fryer cabinets. Clean grill area/table. Clean inside refrigeration. Clean the outside of storage containers.

17) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Cleaning of Plumbing Fixtures – C- Clean the toilet in the employee bathroom.

18) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C- Clean floors, walls, and ceilings throughout under and behind equipment. Special attention needed in the dish room and grill room. Clean walk-in cooler and freezer floors. Clean air vents and light shields in the kitchen. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C- Replace the missing ceiling. Needs to be cleanable. Repair chipped/broken floor tiles. Walk-in cooler floor in bad repair. Baseboard and wall tiles cracked and chipped.

19) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Light Bulbs, Protective Shielding – C- Light needs to be shielded over the soup station.