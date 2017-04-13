Posted on by

County schools honor Atkinson


Surry County Schools honored outgoing Sheriff Graham Atkinson, center, with a certificate of appreciation at its last meeting of the Board of Education. With Atkinson are, from left, Superintendent Travis Reeves and board members Terri Mosley, Clark Goings, Brian Moser, Mamie Sutphin and Earlie Coe.


The Surry County Schools Board of Education recognized Sheriff Graham Atkinson at the April board meeting.

Dr. Travis L. Reeves, school superintendent, presented a certificate and clock to the sheriff, who is leaving office at the end of April to accept a position in Raleigh on the North Carolina Post-Release and Parole Commission.

During the presentation, Reeves said the certificate read: “In appreciation of being a friend to public education, for dedication and support of Surry County Schools through commitment and involvement in many areas including DARE Programs, implementing additional security measures in schools, endorsing school resource officers in high schools and middle schools, and serving as a member of the Surry County Board of Education and Surry County Educational Foundation.”

