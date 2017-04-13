March was cooler, wetter than usual

March is a transitional period between winter and spring which can offer an unpredictable array of weather, and in Mount Airy’s case last month, that included cooler and wetter conditions than normal.

The mercury averaged 45.6 degrees in March, according to a monthly breakdown from F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

That was nearly two degrees less than the March average for Mount Airy, 47.4 degrees.

Surprisingly, the average temperature in March was exactly the same as February when some unusually warm days pushed the average 5.4 degrees above its normal 40.2 degrees.

The shift toward the cooler side of things was aided by an 18-degree reading on March 16, the lowest temperature recorded at the water plant last month. That month included a 79-degree reading on Feb. 13 which broke a 66-year record for that day.

In true March-like fashion, the monthly high – 77 degrees on March 22 – signaled the warmer weather to come.

Meanwhile, 4.29 inches of precipitation were measured, slightly exceeding the usual monthly average for Mount Airy during March, 4.10 inches.

The most occurring during a single day was 1.43 inches on March 28. That was more than the entire month of February, which saw only 0.93 of an inch.

Measurable precipitation occurred on nine of the month’s 31 days, with no snow involved.

After the first three months of the year, Mount Airy’s precipitation total stood at 9.37 inches, which is 1.5 inches, or 13.8 percent, below normal. The city’s all-time average for the first three months of the year is 10.87 inches.

Fog was noted on two days here last month and frost on three.

Weather records have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.