College requests increased funding

DOBSON — With many facility needs being addressed through state funds, Surry Community College is in need of about a 3-percent increase in funding from Surry County.

That’s the story college president Dr. David Shockley shared with the Surry County Board of Commissioners last week in presenting his budget request for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Shockley’s request includes an additional $74,500 in funding from the county, an overall increase in local funding of 3.2 percent above the $2,335,000 the county allocated to the college in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The college president told commissioners his budget request had increased some simply due to the cost of doing business. Prices associated with necessary supplies have increased. Additionally, the request includes monies for the purchase of a dump truck and a pick-up truck needed to maintain the campus.

Increases in insurance costs and retirement contributions, salaries and contracts and increases in the cost of utilities and fuel account for more than $65,000 of the increase, according to Shockley’s request.

While the county’s three public school systems each presented requests related to large capital projects, the college’s request had no such items.

In past budget cycles the college has requested money from the county for capital items such as $400,000 for a new elevator in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

However, Shockley explained that monies issued from the state through the Connect N.C. bond referendum, which was passed in the 2016 election cycle, have helped the college get ahead in its capital needs.

According to Shockley, the college received $7.2 million in funding through the bond. Nearly $6 million of those monies have been directed toward the Surry campus, while the remaining funds will be put to use on the Yadkin campus.

According to SCC officials, the college has replaced one roof on the Surry campus and is in the process of replacing another roof. When all is said and done, four roofs will have been replaced using the bond funds.

The college will also renovate the gymnasium, which has become a central meeting location for students, according to facilities director Randy Rogers.

Shockley noted in 2016 the college’s graduation ceremony returned to the campus after being held at local churches for a number of years.

Additionally, the college’s V Building will be gutted and renovated using the state funds, according to Rogers.

Dr. David Shockley presents Surry Community College’s budget request to the Surry County Board of Commissioners. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CollegeBudget.jpg Dr. David Shockley presents Surry Community College’s budget request to the Surry County Board of Commissioners. Andy Winemiller | The News

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.