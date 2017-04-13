Police reports

• Two local residents were arrested Sunday on felony false-pretense and other charges stemming from their alleged use of someone else’s credit card number to make unlawful purchases at businesses totaling about $5,000, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Jacob Paul Church, 34, of 124 Willis Park Lane, and Crystal Nicole Cook (aka Amanda Church), 36, of 164 Old Buck Shoals Road, are each charged with multiple counts of obtaining property by false pretense (four involving Church and three against Cook), resulting from Cook allegedly obtaining a credit card number belonging to someone else, according to Det. J.W. Cox, who investigated.

The number was used for fraudulent transactions at local businesses, including multiple purchases at both Robby’s Sales and Lowe’s Home Improvement, along with Bray’s Recapping, in a period from late November to mid-December.

Church also is facing three unrelated counts of larceny and two counts of possession of stolen goods/property and Cook one count of larceny, and each further is accused of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Church was cited for simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and an outstanding order for arrest was served on Cook for allegedly failing to appear in court, which had been issued on March 31.

Warrants for most of the charges were filed in late March and others at the time of the pair’s arrest Sunday and on Saturday. Cook is being held in the Surry County Jail under a $16,500 secured bond and Church, $11,000, and they face District Court dates in May.

• C.W. Webster Jr., 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged Monday night with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; being intoxicated and disruptive; and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed earlier that day in Forsyth County.

Webster was encountered by police answering a suspicious-person call at Creekside Cinema, where he was attempting to enter the theater and allegedly blocking the doors. The man failed to comply with commands, arrest records show, and subsequently was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a May 4 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Larceny offenses were issued against two women on April 6 after incidents at Mayberry Mall. Kaylene Elizabeth Jessup, 26, of 1264 E. Pine St., who was known to be banned from that location, was arrested in the parking lot of the mall and allegedly found to have taken items from multiple stores. In addition to larceny, she is charged with possession of stolen property and second-degree trespassing. Jessup was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond.

Ashtin Nicole Johnson, 27, of 140 Sweet Paradise Way, Lowgap, is accused of larceny for allegedly stealing shoes from the Belk department store. She was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond, according to police records. Both Johnson and Jessup are scheduled to be in Surry District Court on May 17.

• Police were told on April 6 that a stolen check or checks had been used to obtain an undisclosed sum of money at Wells Fargo Bank on North Main Street. Records indicate that the checks were owned by a resident of White Buffalo Road, but the bank is listed as the victim of the false-pretense crime.