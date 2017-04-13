Tharrington teaching Global Leaders

Students at B.H. Tharrington Primary School gave parents and other visitors a tour of the world on Thursday.

Of course, the kids in grades kindergarten through second grade didn’t take the visitors around the world in a rocket ship. Instead, they offered a student-led tour of the school, with each classroom highlighting their research about a particular country.

According to Kelly Johnson, who serves as public information officer at the school, each classroom was assigned a country, and students spent days researching the culture in that part of the world.

She noted a class assigned the Netherlands even spoke to students at a school in that country via Facetime. The class was surprised when a box, which included Dutch treats and wooden shoes, showed up at the school.

Kindergartners, first-graders and second-graders led the tour, narrating to the dozens of adults who followed.

Amanda Sechrist’s class recited the Greek alphabet to those who attended, and kindergartners in Johnson’s class broke from the theme to tell those who attended a little bit about what they have learned in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) class.

The tour culminated in a performance of “It’s a Small World” by students who waived various national flags as they sang.

Dr. Kim Morrison, Mount Airy City Schools superintendent, while touring the classrooms, said she is proud of the program students put together as part of the district’s Leader in Me initiative.

“Our global STEAM focus through Leader in Me has helped our students realize they are part of a much larger world and they can be leaders in that world,” explained Morrison. “They are exploring language, culture and education around the globe.”

Johnson noted that the program was a student-led initiative, and Morrison said that is the sort of leadership skills the city schools hope to instill in the next generation.

“All of our students are leaders, and I love that they discover their leadership beginning in kindergarten,” added Morrison.

The superintendent also touted the work of teachers and staff in preparing the students for their Global Leaders day.

“Our staff has done such a great job this year helping the students learn about so many countries around the world,” she said.

Parents and members of the community listen to a presentation by a kindergarten STEAM class at B.H. Tharrington Primary School. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GlobalLdrs4.jpg Parents and members of the community listen to a presentation by a kindergarten STEAM class at B.H. Tharrington Primary School. With a little help from teacher Ellen Welch, kindergartner Amare McMillion recites a few letters of the Greek alphabet. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GlobalLdrs5.jpg With a little help from teacher Ellen Welch, kindergartner Amare McMillion recites a few letters of the Greek alphabet. First-grader Madeline McGuire recites part of the Greek alphabet with teacher Ellen Welch. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GlobalLdrs1.jpg First-grader Madeline McGuire recites part of the Greek alphabet with teacher Ellen Welch. With teacher Amanda Sechrist at their side, second-grader Madison Akers and first-grader Nathan Haynes narrate a tour of Tharrington Primary School. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GlobalLdrs2.jpg With teacher Amanda Sechrist at their side, second-grader Madison Akers and first-grader Nathan Haynes narrate a tour of Tharrington Primary School. Students in grades kindergarten through two at Tharrington sing "It’s a Small World" to the crowd assembled in the gymnasium at the school. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GlobalLdrs3.jpg Students in grades kindergarten through two at Tharrington sing "It’s a Small World" to the crowd assembled in the gymnasium at the school.

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.