Picketers greet Rep. Foxx at school

J.J. Jones Intermediate School in Mount Airy is a long way from Washington, D.C., but politics still managed to follow Fifth District Rep. Virginia Foxx to that campus Thursday afternoon.

The visit to the school on Riverside Drive by Foxx, a Republican who serves Surry and other area counties in Congress, was greeted by a small group of people holding picket signs outside the front entrance of the school.

She also held a mini-press conference in its media center to field questions on issues such as the recent Syrian missile strike and health-care legislation.

Oh, and Foxx — who is back in her district during a two-week congressional recess — also had time to interact with Jones students and city school officials.

No town hall meetings

Three protesters from Wilkes County, also in Foxx’s district, positioned themselves in front of the school holding signs with messages such as “Independent Investigation Now” (referring to President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia) and “No Town Hall During Recess?”

The latter refers to the fact Foxx has not scheduled a town hall meeting anywhere across her 11-county Fifth District during the two-week recess, as other members of Congress often do while on such breaks.

“We haven’t had a town hall meeting with her — ever,” said Gwen Shafer, one of the three picketers.

“We’re waiting for that to happen,” Shafer added.

The town hall schedule, or lack thereof, was addressed by the congresswoman during an impromptu press conference in the media center.

“I meet with my constituents every day,” Foxx countered regarding the accusation leveled by the protester.

And while town hall meetings held recently by other GOP members of Congress have produced heated exchanges between them and constituents over actions of President Donald Trump, Foxx says she is not seeking to avoid that, but maintain a long-time policy.

“I’ve never held a town hall meeting,” she told reporters, “but I meet them (citizens) in my office.”

The congresswoman from Boone explained that this reflects a personal decision.

“I prefer to meet with them one on one,” Foxx said of her constituents. She added that citizens seeking to discuss legislative matters with her can send an email or letter, which leads to filling out a form on the representative’s website.

“They are never denied any opportunity to meet with me.”

Strike against Syria

Foxx also responded to the hottest issue in Washington at present, last week’s missile strike against Syria which was ordered by the president.

It was a response to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weaponry against civilians in an area of the country held by rebels opposing his government.

Foxx said she has seen firsthand a document signed by Assad pledging not to engage in chemical warfare.

“And he has violated that agreement,” she said Thursday.

“I think the world needs to know, when you sign an agreement, it means something.”

Foxx said she would bet this is a lesson students at Jones Intermediate already have learned. “When you give your word, it should mean something.”

She also is not bothered by Trump’s failure to seek congressional approval for the missile strike beforehand, saying no declaration of war was involved.

Health care

Foxx said she supported the recent attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, which failed to gain sufficient support in the House of Representatives.

She said that was one of the first goals GOP legislators wanted to accomplish this year, and conceded that it was probably a mistake to set a quick date for this rather than making sure a plan was in place to garner widespread support.

Replacement legislation is now in the works to do that, Foxx said.

“Our guys are working day by day, hour by hour on it,” she informed.

Foxx said provisions will be in place to make sure people who are covered by Obamacare don’t lose their coverage.

While the final form for the replacement plan is yet to take shape, the congresswoman says one thing is for sure:

“Obamacare is totally flawed.”

Public education

An appropriate topic, given Foxx’s appearance at a school, was public education.

Wendy Carriker, who chairs the Mount Airy Board of Education and sat beside the congresswoman Thursday during a luncheon in the media center, said one of her priorities for that occasion was impressing upon Foxx the need to support public education.

That institution is facing increasing competition from charter and private schools.

During the meeting with media personnel, Foxx said for-profit education has been around for many years, and provides an alternative for citizens.

“I’m just a supporter of diversity,” said the congressional representative, a career educator who grew up poor and worked as a janitor at Crossnore High School while attending classes there.

She pointed out that local parents can choose to send their children to public schools, charter schools, Surry Early College School of Design or have them home-schooled.

“You have just about every opportunity in Surry that there is,” said the Fifth District representative who has served in Congress for 12 years.

Comments to students

Foxx’s visit to Mount Airy Thursday stemmed from a meeting she had with Dr. Kim Morrison, the superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools, in Washington in February.

Morrison was in the capital for a conference of the National Magnet Schools of America, an organization for which she serves on the board of directors, and that led Foxx to request a visit to city schools.

“This is just a good visit for her to see what goes on in our school system,” Carriker said Thursday.

Foxx toured about six classrooms at Jones, including art, Spanish and others, with an entourage in tow that included Morrison and other city school officials along with Buck Golding and Van Tucker of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

At one classroom stop, students were meeting with a guidance counselor and listing career goals on a whiteboard — including such positions as teacher, sheriff, golfer, pro basketball player, dentist, scientist and others. Foxx activated her educator switch there.

Foxx, 73, told the kids that she grew up in a poor family with no running water. But she was able to get an education, including attaining advanced degrees from universities, before becoming a college instructor and administrator and eventually being elected to Congress.

“If you have the talent, you can do any of these things,” she advised the students in reference to the different occupations listed on the whiteboard. “But you have to work hard at it — there’s nothing to stop you except for yourself.”

After students presented her with a “warm and fuzzy” — a small rounded ball of soft cloth mounted on an index card with a message reading “Welcome to Jones School,” Foxx expressed appreciation for that object. It theoretically gives one a warm and fuzzy feeling when touched.

“This is the first warm and fuzzy that I’ve gotten — ever — and folks in Congress need them,” the federal lawmaker said.

“When I’m having a bad day, I’m going to remember the warm and fuzzy I got at Jones School.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.