Bike safety gearing up with grant

The scene resembled Christmas morning with sparkling new bicycles, helmets and similar items stockpiled strategically in a room to await an enthusiastic reaction from the kids.

Yet there was no tree, the calendar said April rather than December, and instead of a living room, the setting was the garage of the Surry County Emergency Medical Service headquarters in Mount Airy.

And although it wasn’t Christmas, the bikes, helmets and additional equipment displayed there earlier this week will still be enjoyed by local youngsters in the weeks to come.

Those items were not delivered by Santa, but have resulted through a $1,000 grant from the Safe Kids Worldwide organization.

“They offered $1,000 to be used toward a wheeled safety program,” explained Myron Waddell, the coordinator of a local coalition of that group, Safe Kids Surry County. It is led by Surry County Emergency Medical Services, of which Waddell is assistant director.

A local grant request proved to be successful, with Waddell pointing out that this is the first time ever for Surry County to receive the Safe Kids Wheeled Sports Safety Grant.

The money was used to acquire new bicycles, more than 50 helmets, about 25 sets of knee pads, elbow pads and bike rodeo kits containing orange cones and signs to help teach young cyclists the proper way to ride on public streets.

Filling a void

Those items will be funneled through the Mount Airy Police Department, “since Mount Airy had a very active bike safety program,” Waddle said.

The department has pioneered bicycle safety in Surry County as part of its community police unit, presently including officers Gerald Daniel and Stacy Inman. In addition to their own bike patrols on greenways and other areas of the city, the two are involved in safety initiatives geared toward kids which the new equipment will greatly enhance.

“This tickles me to death,” Daniel said of the array of items temporarily displayed at the EMS headquarters this week.

“We can use this in so many different things now,” he added. “This is awesome — it makes the classes and safety programs available for more kids.”

Since the grant is aimed at “wheeled sports safety,” that means more than just bicycles are involved, with skateboards also targeted.

“We had a need for safety at the skate park,” Daniel said of the facility at Riverside Park where users have been known to not properly equip themselves. This is where items such as the knee and elbow pads will come into play.

Daniel said some of the equipment will be given free to youths during an annual Kidsfest event in Mount Airy, scheduled for May 6 at Riverside Park.

Kidsfest always includes a bike rodeo, which will have an added dimension this year thanks to the grant money.

“We’ve been doing the bike rodeo every year and we had bikes for the smaller kids, but we didn’t have any for the older kids,” Daniel said of how the money has provided the 26-inch variety for just that purpose.

“We wouldn’t have this without Safe Kids,” Daniel said of the new bikes and other equipment supplied through that program.

Biking emphasis

The receiving of the grant coincides with an ongoing emphasis on the health and environmental benefits associated with bicycling, as evidenced by multiple local activities.

• In addition to Kidsfest, the Mount Airy Police Department bike safety unit is looking forward to another event, a N.C. Safe Routes to School observance scheduled for May 10 at Mount Airy Middle School.

Each year the bike and pedestrian staff of the N.C. Department of Transportation in Raleigh and Highway Safety Research Center/Safe Routes to School personnel there select one campus for a Bike or Walk to School Day event.

Those representatives go there to visit with and cheer on the students of that school, which this year will be Mount Airy Middle.

DOT staff members and others plan to hand out T-shirts, take photos and otherwise assist with that gathering.

• Meanwhile, Tharrington Primary School will be holding a “walking school bus”/remote drop-off program for six weeks, beginning the last week of April.

Every Friday during that six-week period, the students (who have permission from their parents/guardians through a form sent home from the school) will be dropped off at the Chase & Charli restaurant and walk in groups to the campus along the Ararat River Greenway.

The Active Routes to School program — a Safe Routes to School effort supported by a partnership between the Department of Transportation and the state Division of Public Health — will be providing every participant with a T-shirt.

By Tom Joyce

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

