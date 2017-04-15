Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• David Worth Steele, 53, white male, is wanted on several drug-related and theft-related charges.

A year ago, Steele was arrested at his home on Red Brush Road through the cooperation of several agencies. In the bust, deputies found more than a kilo (2.2 pounds) of meth along with digital scales and baggies and a dozen firearms. Also discovered were some items previously reported stolen like a Polaris ATV, a Ford F-350 and a Ford F-450 truck cab and chassis.

According to Surry County District Court, Steele is scheduled to appear in court April 26.

According to the sheriff’s department, Steele is wanted at this time on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, maintain a vehicle/dwelling house used for keeping/selling methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, and possession with intent to sell oxycodone.

• Jason Foley Iroler, 41, white male, wanted for felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Octavio Paredes, 37, Hispanic male, wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

*****

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jasmine Nicole Jackson, 35, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony 2nd degree burglary, felony breaking & entering and larceny, felony larceny of firearms, possess stolen firearms and possess stolen goods.

• Ethan Keith Gilreath, 19, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess with intent to sell, manufacture & deliver methamphetamine, possess with intent to sell, manufacture & deliver schedule IV controlled substances, use/possess drug paraphernalia and maintain drug dwelling.

• Samuel Davis Holder, 39, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 3 counts reconnecting utilities.

• Mary Louise Church Ramirez, 35, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 386-9742.