Police reports

Food Lion on West Pine Street was the scene of a “grab and run” incident last Monday that netted $60 worth of steaks, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It involved an unknown female suspect stealing six ribeyes and fleeing the store with the merchandise.

• Earl Wayne Queen, 56, of 908 Willow St., was served Tuesday with a criminal summons for a charge of injury to personal property which had been filed on June 9 of last year with William Frank Rankin of Rockford Street as the complainant. No other details were given regarding the case for which Queen is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 2.

• Larry Dewayne Bouldin, 46, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was arrested on April 7 on a charge of second-degree trespassing and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court issued on March 20. The trespassing offense relates to Bouldin allegedly being at Circle K on Rockford Street after being banned from that location. He was jailed under a $300 secured bond and is to appear in Surry District Court on May 15.

• Josiah Shane Grant, 31, of 120 W. Pine St., No. 25, was arrested on April 5 on a series of charges stemming from incidents at downtown businesses. Grant is facing a felony violation of obtaining property by false pretense, three counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods and one count of attempted larceny.

Grant allegedly stole 13 hand-held Zippo lighters valued at $285 from individual display cases at Mayberry Antique Mall, with the victims identified as Jimmy Lee Riggs of Belvue Drive and Curley Lewellyn Payne of Holly Springs Road. Grant also is accused of an incident at Mayberry Country Flowers & Gifts in which he allegedly traded with items stolen from another location, which resulted in a loss of property valued at $63 from Mayberry Country, identified as nine knives and a belt buckle. That led to the false-pretense charge.

The man further is accused of stealing an undisclosed sum of money at Snappy Lunch, from the wallet of restaurant owner Mary Dowell, and trying to from the business itself. Four of the stolen lighters, valued at $100, were recovered. Grant was held in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for a June 6 appearance in District Court.

• It was reported on April 4 that a stolen check or checks had been used to obtain an undisclosed sum of money at Wells Fargo Bank on North Main Street. Records indicate the checks were owned by a resident of White Buffalo Road, but the bank is listed as the victim of the false-pretense crime.