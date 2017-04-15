Easter egg hunt a hit in Dobson

DOBSON — The pitter-patter of little feet turned into a stampede Saturday in Dobson Square Park.

On Saturday afternoon Salem Baptist Church held an Easter Egg Hunt at the park. The church stuffed more than 3,000 eggs with candy, small toys and stickers.

The fun didn’t end with the eggs. The event also featured an inflatable slide and an inflatable obstacle course. Those who attended also got one of 500 Frisbees and one of 1,000 balloons.

Salem Baptist Pastor David Powell said the event was the second of its kind. He believed this year’s event was much improved over the inaugural hunt. The church better organized the event, using wristbands to identify a child’s age and utilizing more of the space available in the park.

Children were divided by age. The first group, comprised of children 3 and under, rushed to snatch Easter eggs at 1:50 p.m., and were followed by older children. The final Easter egg hunt kicked off at 3:10 p.m., when those 11 years old and older rushed toward the eggs which had been set out for them.

Powell said the day was all about sharing one of Jesus’ most important attributes — love.

“It’s an obvious time to share Christ’s love with the community,” explained Powell. “This is just another way to love our community.”

A church should minister to as many folks as possible, said Powell, and that’s exactly what Salem Baptist does.

“We have a desire to minister to the community,” said Powell. “We should minister beyond our walls, and even beyond Surry County.”

Last fall, Salem Baptist also organized games at a Halloween event here.

Powell said the church’s activity in the community has paid off. On most Sunday mornings, 400 to 500 people turn out to worship service. Some commute nearly an hour to attend.

