City schools honor top teachers

Mount Airy City Schools has named its teacher of the year winners for its four schools.

This past week school administrators and board members visited each of the four campuses while the school’s principal and assistant principal announced their winners.

At each stop there were two awards given out. One was for teacher of the year, which has to be a certified teacher. The second is for a classified staff member of the year. This could be a teaching assistant, office assistant, custodian or any other person who makes an impact at his or her school.

“All staff members receiving this recognition by their peers were surprised, and students clearly enjoyed learning this news with their teachers,” said Carrie Venable, public information officer.

At the high school, the winner for teacher of the year was Bryan Hayes, AP calculus and pre-calculus. The classified staff member for the year was Julie Seivers, who works in the media center.

At the middle school, the teaching award went to Marie Hauser, sixth-grade math. The staff award went to Courtney Jones, a data manager just who joined the school system in May 2016.

At Jones Intermediate, the teacher honored was Michele Wertman, third grade. The staff award went to Patti Bunton, who teaches Spanish.

At Tharrington Primary, Jason Hiatt, a custodian, received the staff award. Patti Bobbitt, second grade, earned the teacher of the year award. This is Bobbitt’s second big award in a year.

Last year in April, Patti split the superintendent’s award with her daughter-in-law Brooke Bobbitt. The school district said that award is given to an individual with a passion for learning and a commitment to the school district, community and children.

Next month, the school district will select a principal of the year.

Michele Wertman, center, is surrounded by her third-grade class as she receives the teacher of the year award for Jones Intermediate. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Wertman-class.jpg Michele Wertman, center, is surrounded by her third-grade class as she receives the teacher of the year award for Jones Intermediate. Submitted photos Patti Bobbitt, center, second grade teacher at Tharrington Primary, receives the teacher of the year award from principal Olivia Byerly, left, and Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Patti-Bobbitt.jpg Patti Bobbitt, center, second grade teacher at Tharrington Primary, receives the teacher of the year award from principal Olivia Byerly, left, and Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. Submitted photos Julie Seivers, second from left, is named the Mount Airy High classified staffer of the year. The media center worker is joined by Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent; Dr. Sandy George, principal; and Wendy Carriker, school board chair. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Julie-Seivers.jpg Julie Seivers, second from left, is named the Mount Airy High classified staffer of the year. The media center worker is joined by Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent; Dr. Sandy George, principal; and Wendy Carriker, school board chair. Submitted photos Marie Hauser, center, receives the teacher of the year award for Mount Airy Middle. Presenting the honor are, Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent, and Jason Dorsett, interim principal and chief operations officer. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Marie-Hauser.jpg Marie Hauser, center, receives the teacher of the year award for Mount Airy Middle. Presenting the honor are, Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent, and Jason Dorsett, interim principal and chief operations officer. Submitted photos Jason Hiatt, back, is surprised in Nora Santillan’s kindergarten class as the custodian is named Tharrington Primary’s classified staffer of the year. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jason-Hiatt.jpg Jason Hiatt, back, is surprised in Nora Santillan’s kindergarten class as the custodian is named Tharrington Primary’s classified staffer of the year. Submitted photos Patti Bunton, center, is named the Jones Intermediate classified staffer of the year. Presenting the honor is Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent, and principal Sherry Cox. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Patti-Bunton.jpg Patti Bunton, center, is named the Jones Intermediate classified staffer of the year. Presenting the honor is Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent, and principal Sherry Cox. Submitted photos Bryan Hayes, second from left, is named the Mount Airy High teacher of the year. The calculus teacher is joined by Dr. Sandy George, left, principal; Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent, and Wendy Carriker, school board chair. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bryan-Hayes.jpg Bryan Hayes, second from left, is named the Mount Airy High teacher of the year. The calculus teacher is joined by Dr. Sandy George, left, principal; Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent, and Wendy Carriker, school board chair. Submitted photos Courtney Jones, center, is named the classified staffer of the year for Mount Airy Middle School. Presenting the award are Jason Dorsett, left, interim principal, and Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Courtney-Jones.jpg Courtney Jones, center, is named the classified staffer of the year for Mount Airy Middle School. Presenting the award are Jason Dorsett, left, interim principal, and Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. Submitted photos Marie Hauser, holding balloons, is surrounded by one of her sixth-grade math classes after she was named middle school teacher of the year. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Hauser-class.jpg Marie Hauser, holding balloons, is surrounded by one of her sixth-grade math classes after she was named middle school teacher of the year. Submitted photos Michele Wertman, center, a third grade teacher at Jones Intermediate, is awarded her school’s teacher of the year honor. Presenting the award are principal Sherry Cox, left, and Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Michele-Wertman.jpg Michele Wertman, center, a third grade teacher at Jones Intermediate, is awarded her school’s teacher of the year honor. Presenting the award are principal Sherry Cox, left, and Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. Submitted photos

