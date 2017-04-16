The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

• Robert Eric Belton, 24, and Ashley N. Ochoa, 18, of Dobson. Issued April 6.

• Adam B. Mabry, 26, of Spring Lake, and Mariah L. Weise, 23, of Groton, Connecticut. Issued April 7.

• Matthew M. Pistory, 20, of Hillsville, Virginia, and Heidi L. Frogel, 17, of Austinville, Virginia. Issued April 7.

• Robert W. Brinkley Jr., 54, and Julie A. Teague, 51, of Mount Airy. Issued April 7.

• Omar J. Cabrera-Sierra, 26, and Catia Y. Salgado, 19, of Mount Airy. Issued April 10.

• James R. Smith Jr., 28, and Brandy N. Zeigler, 29, of Pilot Mountain. Issued April 10.

• Andrew N. Pelfrey, 26, of Mount Airy, and Kelsey M. Thurston, 24, of Ridgeway, South Carolina. Issued April 11.

• Robert E. Davis, 49, of Bancroft, West Virginia, and Carrie A. Baker, 47, of Hurricane, West Virginia. Issued April 12.

• Caleb J. Reynolds, 20, and Mackenzie D. Reece, 20, of Mount Airy. Issued April 12.

Compiled by Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Reach Andy at 415-4698.

