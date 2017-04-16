Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• Steven and Rebecca Talton to Jesse C. Talton. 1.5 acres in Surry County. $0

• The P.J. and K.J. Johnson Trust to Karen and Peter Johnson. 7.167 acres in Elkin. $0

• Roger and Melissa Golding to Gregory J. Golding. Two acres in Stewarts Creek Township. $12

• Thuy Thanh Thi Nguyen to Matthew and Summer Richardson. Lot in the Saddle Brook Subdivision in Dobson. $26

• Blake and Wade Sutphin to Annette J. Handy. 0.757 acres in Mount Airy. $100

• Charles and Kathleen Pruitt to Charles S. Pruitt Jr. Tract in Stewarts Creek Township. $30

• Janine C. Cook to Clayton and Jill Wall. Tract in Eldora Township. $336

• Penny Johnson Warren to Mitchell R. Mabe. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $224

• Kent and Christina Slate and William and Tresa Purdy to Mark A. Dodd. 1.1 acres in Westfield Township. $28

• Jeannine K. Underdown to Bobby and Jennifer Mathis. Lot in the River-View Heights Subdivision in Elkin. $2

• Ruth M. Garcia to Joel D. Garcia. 1.104 acres in Marsh Township. $18

• Connie and Christopher Rudisill to Randy H. Edwards. Four lots in Mount Airy. $90

• The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Hiatt Development Inc. Tract in Dobson. $0

• D. Adam and Teirraha Lowe to Matthew and Samantha Kunz. 2.08 acres in Eldora Township. $440

• The Elizabeth K. Vaughn Descendants Trust to Rhonda G. Crossingham. 13.02 acres in Mount Airy. $120

• Billy and Linda Childress to Heath and Cassandra Tucker. 0.399 acres in Mount Airy. $249

• Bessie Pell Hall to Lisa Hall Haynes. 2.306 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Lisa and Roy Haynes to Teresa D.J. Hernandez Gallegos and Fredy S. Nieto Ontiberos. 2.306 acres in Mount Airy. $62

• Gloryland Baptist Church Inc. to Chris and Edna Newsom. Tract in Mount Airy. $162

• Avery and Chloe Holcomb to Paul and Karen Reynolds. 42.9 acres in Bryan Township. $411

• Darrell and Marlayne Staley to Tom and Carol Albright. 52.759 acres in Elkin. $500

• Federal National Mortgage Association to Gene and Edna Miller. Tract in Dobson. $0

• Dobson Plaza, LLC to Surry County. Tracts in Dobson. $3,000

• Bryan and Mary Martin to Cory and Kimberly Wilmoth. Tract in Westfield Township. $120

• Phillip J. Simmons to Ronald and Pamela Morgan and Phillip J. Simmons. 4.38 acres in Long Hill. $0

• James and Tammy East to Elmer and Pamela Davis. 30 acres in Dobson. $420

• Justin and Lisa Hall to Lisa M. Perrotta. 0.41 acres in Rockford Township. $78

• BMS Investment Properties, LLC to Barbara and James Meeks. 7.624 acres in Surry County. $480

• Billy and Lois Smith to Mark and Diane Gentry. 1.49 acres in Siloam Township. $0

• Thomas and Sharon Ratcliffe to Christy M. Hodges and Ryan S. Hooker. 7.694 acres in Bryan Township. $200

• A & W Rentals of NC and VA, LLC to Weldon and Alice Hawks. Tracts in Mount Airy. $0

• Rebecca and Leroy Matlock, Barbara Benge and Evene and Charles Nixon to James and Nina Brown. 9.889 acres in Bryan Township. $120

• James and Donna Davis to Debbie D. Guynn. 0.385 acres in Elkin. $294

• Carol and Terry Busick to Bobbie and Carl Pendergrass. Lot in the Farmbrooke Subdivision in Mount Airy. $230

• Jerry and Freddie Stanley to Richard and Rachel Hodges. Tracts in Dobson and Marsh Township. $890

• Darius and Barbara Collins to Travis and Katelyn Blevins. 1.069 acres in Pilot Mountain. $220

• Thomas and Laura Plummer to Jerry and Freddie Stanley. Lots in Westwood Estates in Dobson. $516

• Christopher T. Pack and Theresa A. Wilson to Brason Properties, LLC. Lot in the Greystone Subdivision in Mount Airy. $119

• Tig and Carolyn Hegler to Seca Properties, LLC. Tract in Mount Airy. $0

• William and Alberta Anderson to William B. Anderson. 1.524 acres in Stewarts Creek Township. $0

• Robert and Cheryl Stanley and Jean and Randy Peele to Walker Snow and Elise Austin. Lots in the Surry Heights Development. $187

• Carlie and Kathy Payne to Megan and Robert Johnson. 1.974 acres in Dobson. $0

• James and Julie Arnold to Gary and Sandra Bowers. Lots in the Burkewood Development in Mount Airy. $432

