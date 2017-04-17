More than 150 area high school students recenlty attended the annual Advanced Manufacturing Day at Surry Community College, according to college officials.

The day was set aside to highlight careers in computer-integrated machining, mechatronics, engineering design, electronics engineering and welding, the college said in a written statement.

The high school students, about 160 of them Mount Airy, East Surry, North Surryand Forbush high schools took part in tours of each program’s facilities and had the opportunity to interact with program instructors, as well as students currently enrolled in the programs.

College students pursuing careers in advanced manufacturing were able to meet and network with companies that commonly employ workers with advanced manufacturing skills as a means of gaining industry insight and building valuable professional connections that can lead to subsequent internship and employment opportunities. Companies in attendance included Lydall, WestRock, Weyerhaeuser, Advanced Electronic Services, Altec, Unifi, Willowtex, WorkForce Unlimited, Pittsburgh Glass Works, REBB Industries and Cardinal CT.

Other activities of the day included a reception with light refreshments for community members, industry representatives, and other Advanced Manufacturing Day participants followed by a presentation featuring guest speaker Ginger Hackworth, woodroom process area manager at Weyerhaeuser.

During the presentation, Hackworth shared her years of experience and wealth of industry knowledge, as well as background on her path to success in a traditionally male dominated field. Participating companies and community members were also invited to tour the college’s advanced manufacturing programs’ facilities.

Surry offers an associate degree, a diploma and two certificate options in machining; an associate degree, a diploma and a certificate in mechatronics engineering technology; a certificate and diploma in engineering design technology; an associate degree and certificate in electronics engineering technology; and a diploma and multiple certificate options in welding.

Registration is open for summer and fall 2017 classes. Summer classes begin May 22 and June 27. Students must register for fall classes before Aug. 1. Those classes start Aug. 15. More information on Surry’s Advanced Manufacturing programs is available through Student Services at (336) 386-3264 or online at www.surry.edu.

Corey Easter, Computer-Integrated Machining Lead Instructor at Surry Community College, displays several objects made as class projects by students enrolled in SCC’s Machining courses as North Surry High School students attending Advanced Manufacturing Day observe.