Helping Hands color run raises $24K

A local charity raised more than $20,000 at an annual color run event in Mount Airy.

Nicholas Cooke, who founded Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County in 2011, said the non-profit organization he started at age 16 had another successful color run earlier this month.

Cooke said the event was held at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy. More than 300 people took part in the 3.1-mile color run, helping Cooke’s organization raise about $24,000 to put toward its mission.

It was the third year for the event, according to Cooke. In 2015, the tun raised about $20,000, and in 2016, about $17,000 was raised.

The organization’s mission is “to create long lasting solutions to end poverty and hunger while fostering individual pride and sustainability.”

In short, Cooke said that means Helping Hands helps prople with all sorts of things. The programs and services provided by the organization include; food, clothing, toiletries and utility bill assistance. Prior to the start of the school year, Helping Hands also partners with local school officials to provide school supplies to children who might are in need of them.

Cooke noted funding generated by the color run, donations from members of the community and other fundraising efforts made it possible to provide aide to more than 400 clients in 2016.

Many people and organizations contributed in making the event a success, according to Cooke. About 75 volunteers manned the event, and Coram Construction, Carolina Carports, Eagle Carports, and A.E.S. Inc. sponsored the event. Additionally, an anonymous donation was made in honor of the Shepherd’s House, the local homeless shelter.

Cooke also thanked the Mount Airy Police and Fire Departments and the Mount Airy Rescue Squad for directing traffic and providing availability to medical services should they have been needed.

“I am always amazed and extremely grateful for the enormous amount of support from this community each year. The sponsors, volunteers and participants always step up to the plate and support us,” said Cooke. “The funds raised from this event will allow us to help so many people in 2017.”

“We accept monetary donations and other donations such as gently used clothing, toiletries, school supplies, and food at our office, which is located at 114 West Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030,” added Cooke.

Here, several participants are doused with color during the Helping Hands Foundation Color Run 5K. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1851-1.jpg Here, several participants are doused with color during the Helping Hands Foundation Color Run 5K. Submitted photos April Hiatt runs through color station as volunteers cover her in color dust as part of the Helping Hands Foundation Color Run 5K held earlier this month. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1840-1-1.jpg April Hiatt runs through color station as volunteers cover her in color dust as part of the Helping Hands Foundation Color Run 5K held earlier this month. Submitted photos The Surry County EMS Team claims the first place award in the team division of the Helping Hands Foundation Color Run 5K. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_2060-1-1.jpg The Surry County EMS Team claims the first place award in the team division of the Helping Hands Foundation Color Run 5K. Submitted photos

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

