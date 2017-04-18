VOCE concert set for April 24

The Surry County choral ensemble VOCE will be presenting a spring concert entitled “Music for the Soul: An Evening of Spiritual and Gospel Music,” next week.

Under the direction of Patti Miller Fulk, the production pays tribute to one of James Weldon Johnson’s most celebrated works, “God’s Trombones.”

“Revered as one of the most celebrated works of our time, James Weldon Johnson has recreated six inspirational sermons by Afro-American preachers into poetic form,” the group said in a statement announcing the concert. “Intertwined within the sermons are traditional spirituals showcasing what they are best known for: genius rhythms, musicality, eloquence, and dramatic expression! The combination of prose and song makes for one of the most moving compositions ever written.”

Guest artists for the show include Yvette George, Mark Pilson, Jamie Shear, Linda Denny and Adam Rudisill. The guest choir will be the Chestnut Ridge Progressive Primitive Baptist Church Choir under the direction of Betty France with John Rees as accompanist.

The concert will get under way at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy. There will be no charge for admission. However, all donations are tax deductible and most appreciated.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or its website, vocemtairy.org.