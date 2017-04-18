Police reports

• A larceny offense was filed Friday night against a Mount Airy woman who allegedly took items valued at $387 at Walmart, according to city police department reports. Samantha Marie Evans, 25, of 136 Midway St., is accused of stealing phone chargers, underwear, toothbrushes, sunglasses, a tape ruler, headphones and jewelry. Evans is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 21.

• An investigation of a civil disturbance led to a local man being jailed under a $10,000 secured bond on drug and resisting-arrest violations. Anthony Scott Nicholson Jr., 32, of 270 Dover Church Road, is accused of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer.

Nicholson was encountered during by police late on the evening of April 8 at 1328 Carter St., the address for the Big Lots shopping center parking lot, as a result of the civil disturbance and allegedly found in possession of meth. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 3.

• Gary Lee Goad, 60, of 170 Centerwood Drive, was served with a warrant on April 7 for a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense. It had been issued on March 17, stemming from an incident in which Wayne Lucas Willard of Gray Stone Road paid Goad for the purchase of a vehicle that he allegedly did not provide, based on previous reports. Goad is free on a $1,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on May 8.

• Theodore Robert Kuhl Jr., 41, of 113 Sid Hodges Lane, was charged with two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods on April 7 after he was encountered at Smokin’ Tobacco Pipes and More on Rockford Street during a larceny investigation. Those allegations include the theft of two pairs of jeans valued at $35 from Burke’s Outlet. Kuhl is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on May 2.

• William Michael Hazelwood, 21, of 115 Summerfield Lane, was arrested on April 8 after police discovered that he was wanted on three orders for arrest for failing to appear in court, which had been filed on March 17, 2016, and two criminal summonses for alleged offenses of injury to personal property and simple assault issued on June 20, 2015. Police encountered Hazelwood during a civil disturbance at Circle K on North Main Street and found he was wanted. Hazelwood was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $7,000 secured bond and slated for a May 11 appearance in District Court.

• A break-in was discovered on April 5 at the residence of Edward Allen Harrison in the 1400 block of Forrest Drive, which netted the theft of a Marlin .30-30-caliber lever-action rifle valued at $220 and an undisclosed sum of money.