Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Libby Hill Seafood Inc., 88 Mayberry Mall, Mount Airy. Inspected jan. 4, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C – 0pts. One employee drink was found improperly stored on the potato warmer. Keep all employee drinks away from or below food storage, cooking and preparation areas. The employee drink was relocated to correct the violation.

2) Hands clean and properly washed: When to Wash – P – An employee was witnessed rinsing and loading the dish machine with dirty dishes and then removed and put away clean cups without first washing their hands. Employees must wash their hands between handling contaminated surfaces and clean and sanitized items. The employee removed the contaminated cups to be re-washed and washed their hands to correct the violation.

3) Proper date marking and dispositio: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF – 0pts. Previously cooked and frozen meat sauce was thawed in the walk in cooler yesterday and did not have a date marking. All ready to eat, potentially hazardous food products that are held under refrigeration for over 24 hours must be date marked. The meat sauce was properly date marked (included time spent frozen) to correct the violation.

4) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C – All food service employees must wear an effective hair restraint. The fryer cook was not wearing a hair restraint today.

5) In-use utensils: properly stored: In-Use Utensils, Between-Use Storage – C – 0pts. A cup was found in the libby hill seasoning container today. Only a utensil with a handle can be stored in a dry food container. The cup was removed to correct the violation.

6) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – Clean the inside of the knife storage container. Clean the inside of the container lid storage bin near the ice machine.

7) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the floor and wall at the dish washing area. Clean the floor under the prep table across from the walk in freezer. Sweep the floors under the shelving of the walk in freezer. 6-501.11 Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – Re-grout the floor tiles where needed along the fryer line.

8) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Intensity-Lighting – C – 0pts. The lights were not working in the walk in freezer today. These lights were replaced during the inspection.

Lowgap Grocery and Grill, 8773 West Pine St., Lowgap. Inspected Jan. 5, score 92. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – 0pts. A package of grits was found open while in storage today. Keep all dry foods protected while in storage.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization-Temperature, pH, Concentration and Hardness – P – The wiping cloth bucket (used for sanitizing) was found with a concentration of 100ppm quat today. Keep the sanitizer prepared to the concentration specified by the maufacturer. The sanitizer was re-made to correct the violation. Repeat points were not assessed because the previous violation was the three compartment sink.

3) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF – *REPEAT* Slaw, milk and green beans were found under refrigeration for over 24 hours after they had been prepared/opened and did not have a date marking on the product. All potentially hazardous, ready to eat foods must be date marked if they will be held over 24 hours after they are opened or prepared. The products in the reach in cooler were date marked to correct the violation. Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Disposition – P – *REPEAT* Chili beans were found in the Reach in cooler with a date marking of 12/27 – 1/2 today. Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food products must be sold, served or discarded within 7 days of being opened or prepared. The chili beans were voluntarily thrown away to correct the violation.

4) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C – (REPEAT) The sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket tested below 200ppm quat. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of approved sanitizer between uses. The sanitizer must be at the concentration specified by the manufacturer.

5) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Kitchenware and Tableware-Preventing Contamination – C – The coffee stirrers do not have a designated food contact end and must be completely protected from customers hands. The coffee stirrers can be wrapped or placed in a dispenser to be protected.

6) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C – (REPEAT) Remove the domestic crock pot and food processor from the facility. The chest freezer and two white stand-up freezers downstairs do not appear to be listed for use in a food service establishment. More information needs to be provided so that it can be determined if it is designed for use in a food service establishment. Repeat points were not assessed because items on the previous inspection were corrected.

7) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the tops of the dry food containers. Clean under the cutting board on the prep unit. Clean the inside of the microwave.

8) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Storage Areas, Rooms and Receptacles, Capacity and Availability – C – 0pts. A trash can is needed at the back handwashing sink for paper towel waste.

9) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the ceiling around the air vents where lint build-up has accumulated. Clean the floor in the walk in cooler. Clean the exhaust vents in the men’s and women’s restroom. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – Repair the ceiling where the sheet-rock tape is coming loose. Storing Maintenance Tools – C – The hose needs to be looped up or otherwise stored so that it is not stored in the bottom of the canwash.

10) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Intensity-Lighting – C – Two lights are out in the kitchen that bring the lighting down to 15 foot candles in the pizza prep area. The lighting must be 50 foot candles on food prep areas. Light Bulbs, Protective Shielding – C – Replace the light shield that is missing in the hood system.

Speedway #6950 Food Stand, 840 West Pine St., Mount Airy. Inspected Jan. 5, score 95. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C – The person in charge is not certified as a food protection manager. A certified food protection manager must be present at all hours when the grill is being operated or food prepared.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – C – (REPEAT) The Ice hopper and top cabinet on the dunkin doughnuts iced coffee machine had mold build-up inside of it today. Clean the ice hopper at a frequency to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria build-up. Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – P – The tongs on the roller grills are cleaned and sanitized once daily. The tongs must be cleaned at least every four hours while being used at the roller grill. The tongs were removed, washed rinsed and sanitized to correct the violation.

3) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – 0pts. Two tornados were found with a temperature below 135 degrees F. on the roller grill. All potentially hazardous foods must be kept at or above 135 degrees F. when holding them hot. The tornados were voluntarily thrown away to correct the violation.

4) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C – The wiping cloth bucket sanitizer had a concentration of 0ppm quat today. Keep all sanitizer prepared to the manufacturer’s specifications. The sanitizer was remade to correct the violation.

5) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – Two boxes of single service cups were found stored on the floor in the back kitchen area. Keep all single service items stored at least six inches off of the floor.

6) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the back of the ice hopper and underneath the soda machine.

7) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Covering Receptacles – C – 0pts. Keep the lids closed on the outside dumpster. The top lid was open today during inspection.