Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following arrest reports:

• Elijah Oneal Haywood, 27, of Henderson, was given a felony charge while already in the Surry County Detention Center. A warrant dated April 3 charges Haywood with achieving the status of a habitual felon. He has been placed under a $25,000 secured bond with a June 6 court date in Bolivia.

According to the state corrections database, Haywood was convicted of felony breaking and entering in January 2015 and spent two years and three months in jail. In 2012 he was convicted of larceny from a merchant and given a nine-month sentence. He also has larceny convictions from 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007 and 2006.

• Shaquinton Theron Bell, 22, of 294 Lynnwood Drive, Mount Airy, was arrested April 11 on a charge of assault on a female. No bond is listed. He has a court date of May 19.

Two months ago, the Surry County Grand Jury handed down an indictment for Bell on possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a schedule III controlled substance.

In late August, Bell was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond on felony drug and other charges, according to city police department reports. Bell was arrested in the parking lot of Hardee’s on West Pine Street after fleeing during an investigation, arrest reports state. He was charged with felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle and four misdemeanors: resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

In June, Bell was arrested in a parking lot on Starlite Road. Patrol deputies reportedly discovered quantities of illegal narcotics, the spokesperson said.

Bell was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He already was wanted on charges of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while license revoked.

In June 2015, Bell was arrested on Jeffries Street in the city. Bell was charged with felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Warren Harrell, 29, of Dozier Lane, was arrested on felony conspiracy and two misdemeanors, breaking and entering and communicating threats. He was given a $7,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.

• Kenny Wayne Tolbert, 31, of Pentacostal Holiness Church Road, was arrested April 10 on an April 3 charge of failure to appear in court to face a driving while license revoked charge. He was given a $690 cash bond with a May 16 court date.

• Austin Van Howard Harrold, 20, of Harrold Mountain Road, Hays, was arrested April 11 on four drug charges. He faces two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled drug, felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. The warrants are dated March 1. He was given a $300 cash bond and a $5,000 secured bond with a Monday court date.

• Christopher Rueben Clark, 33, of Booker Street, Mount Airy, was arrested April 11 on two counts of possession/concealing stolen property and one count of having a fictitious registration card/license plate. The complainant is a Winston-Salem resident. Clark was given a $1,000 secured bond with a court date this week.

• Damon Kane Hawks, 19, of Beamer Road, Mount Airy, was arrested April 12 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $300 cash bond with a court date this week.

• Yanira Perez-Villareal, 33, of Smith Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested April 13 on a charge of simple assault with Leticia Martinez as the complainant. She was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond with a May 19 court date.

• Bobby Wayne Edwards, 44, Cornflower Lane, Dobson, was arrested April 16 on a charge of failure to appear in court in December to face a count of driving while license revoked (not impaired). He was given a $750 secured bond with a September court date in Wilkes County.

Incident Reports

• Douglas Edward Brinkley, of Jessup Grove Church Road, reported a breaking and entering on April 13. At some point during a four-hour window that morning, an unknown person allegedly broke into the residence and stole a Samsung TV (valued at $800), three Kindle readers ($300), a laptop ($200) and $10,000 worth of jewelry.

• Jimmy Roy Rodgers, of Cook School Road, Pilot Mountain, filed a report on April 13 of a missing or stolen firearm. Rodgers said a Colt .45-caliber handgun (valued at $800) was last known secure at the residence on New Year’s Eve, so he isn’t sure when the gun disappeared.

• Francisco Linares, of Fowler Circle, Dobson, reported a stolen truck on April 15. He said the truck was last seen at 2 p.m. the prior day. The 2000 Ford F-150 was valued at $3,000.

• Eddie Gerald Smith, of Bourbon Trail, Mount Airy, reported a stolen motorcycle on April 15. Smith said he was away from home and when he returned he discovered his 2005 Suzuki GSX-R750 was gone. The bike is valued at $5,500; also taken were a small Fulmer helmet and a medium Fulmer helmet, each valued at $179.