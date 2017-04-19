Folly on tap in Dobson

DOBSON — On Friday and Saturday the town of Dobson will host its annual spring celebration.

At noon on Friday the Spring Folly will kick off at Dobson Square Park, and the event will last until 10 that evening. However, it will kick off again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, lasting until 7 p.m.

The weekend’s folly will be the sixth time the town has hosted the event.

Town Municipal Services Manager Misty Marion said the 2017 folly will be much like the 2016 event. Carnival rides were added to the event, which also includes many craft and food vendors, in 2016.

“The carnival rides were really a great asset to the event last year,” said Marion. “It definitely increased our turnout.”

Marion said the town tries to keep the fun affordable. Children can ride all day with the $10 purchase of a wrist band.

“There is something for everybody at the folly,” Marion added.

She noted one change to the 2017 event will be extended hours. Those who attend will have an extra two hours to enjoy the folly on Friday evening.

Marion said last year’s gathering drew a crowd of about 4,000 people throughout the duration of the event. While the town has organized a similar event for 2017 and is expecting a similarly sized crowd, there is one matter town staff can’t control.

“We hope the weather cooperates,” said Marion.

The National Weather Service is forecasting scattered thunderstorms for Friday and thunderstorms on Saturday.

“We’ve been lucky so far,” said Marion, noting that weather has cooperated for the event in the past. “We are keeping our fingers crossed.”

