Teen hit with 27 charges

DOBSON — A Dobson teen found himself in jail — under a $50,000 bond — after being arrested on charges of forging checks at several places around town.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Department said it had served arrest warrants for the Dobson Police Department on Hunter Weston Nunn, 17, of Mount Royal Lane, on April 11.

The arrest report lists 28 counts against Nunn, listed as a student of both Surry Central High School and Surry Community College.

Dobson Police said Nunn allegedly stole a checkbook from a relative and went on a shopping spree worth several thousands of dollars. Each check that was signed constitutes a separate charge of forgery, the department said.

Nunn is charged with 10 counts of forgery, 10 counts of felony possession of stolen goods, seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and one count of forgery uttering.

Nunn was placed under a $50,000 unsecured bond with a court date of June 27.

• Matthew Brian Anderson, 32, of Wall Street, Elkin, was arrested April 17 in State Road. He is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and driving while license revoked (not impaired). He was given a $1,550 secured bond with court dates in both Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

• Bobby Keith Jessup Jr., 52, of Butler Street, Pilot Mountain, was arrested April 16 on a charge of filing a false police report in Surry County. He also is charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County. He was given an $800 secured bond with court dates next month in both counties.

Previously, Jessup was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on Nov. 28, after he allegedly took merchandise valued at $88 from 695 W. Independence Blvd., the address for the Roses department store. Included were a 36-count pack of batteries, Wrangler jeans, a clusters headset, a cross flower wreath, Nautica spray, night-time flu medication and Dermasol lotion.

• Tina Marie McCraw, 33, of Old Buck Shoals Road, Mount Airy, was arrested April 15 on two counts of failure to appear in court to face charges of driving while license revoked. She was given a $1,000 secured bond with a May 4 court date.

Two weeks ago, McCraw was arrested by city policemen at Walmart. McCraw and William Frank Rankin, 52, were detained by store loss-prevention personnel after they allegedly were observed concealing assorted candy and other items valued at $64. The merchandise was returned to the store, with some restitution owed. The two are scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 7.

• Daniel Lee Stanley, 22, of Siloam Road, Ararat, was arrested April 16 on a charge of failure to appear in court to face a count of larceny of a firearm. The warrant is dated Nov. 16 in Williamston. He was given a $5,000 secured bond with a court date next week in Williamston.

• Angela Lynn Baker, 42, of Burke Road, Mount Airy, was arrested April 17 on a count of failure to appear in court to face a charge of spotlighting deer at night from July 2014. She was given a $300 secured bond.

• Melissa Dawn Whitt, 25, of Atkins Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested April 17 on a charge of larceny. She was released on a written promise to appear in court on June 6.

• William Chad Meadow, 35, of Imogene Church Road, Mount Airy, was arrested April 16 on a charge of felony larceny. He was given a $1,000 secured bond with a July court date.

• Crystal Lynn Bosley, 31, of Yadkinville, was issued three orders for her arrest from last month related to incidents in Iredell County. Bosley, who was already in the Surry County Detention Center, is accused of hit and run, failure to yield right of way, failure to report an accident, and driving while license revoked. The Surry County charges are following a vehicle too close and driving while license revoked.

She was given a $2,000 cash bond for Surry with a court date of May 2 in Dobson. She was placed under a $3,000 secured bond for Iredell with a court date this week in Statesville.

