Propertry transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
• David and Jessica Erdmann to Jessica L. Payne. 0.47 acres in the Trotter Place Development in Pilot Mountain. $299
• Donna S. Barker to Kenneth and Sandra Dixon. Lot in Westfield Township. $510
• U.S. Bank National Association to SIM Investment Group, LLC. 0.524 acres in the Veterans Housing Development. $54
• Christiana Trust to Tracy L. Phillips 0.84 acres in Surry County. $70
• Stephen W. Pillsbury to Darla and Unavee Allen. 0.74 acres in the Orchard Hills Subdivision. $252
• David and Deborah Brintle to Tuff Sonny Dude, LLC. Lots in Mount Airy. $288
• Patricia V. Draughon to Warren and S. Kay Eck. Lot in the Orchard Mountain Development in Franklin Township. $50
• Mary and Ricky Beasley to Bradley J. Beasley. Tract in Mount Airy. $19
• Mary and Ricky Beasley to Melissa and Darrel Gearheart. Lot in Eldora Township. $32
• Buel and Cynthia Coone to David and Kari Hock. 1.2904 acres in the Cross Creek Estates in Mount Airy. $920
• Shirley Pitman to Natali Ocampo. Two tracts in Haystack Acres in Stewarts Creek Township. $62
• Devin and Sydney Freeman to Bobbi S. Shaw. Lot in the Twin Oaks Subdivision in Mount Airy. $190
• Michael and Melanie Thacker to Norman S. Bowman. Tracts in Mount Airy. $285
• Norman S. Bowman to Norman S. Bowman and Dawn D. Easter. Tracts in Mount Airy. $0
• Rodney and Laura Hardy to Glenwood Custom Homes Inc. Two lots in Swiss Haven Estates in Pilot Mountain. $36
• Bryan and Mary Martin to Candido Martinez Franco. Tract in Mount Airy. $34
• Bonnie B. Horne to Sarah Brannock Bennett. 1.885 acres in Mount Airy. $160
• Phyllis and Buddy Easter to Vickie and Michael Senter. Lot in the Woodbridge Subdivision in Mount Airy. $264
• Debra Howard to James C. Causey and Christine L. Ausburn. 0.528 acres in Mount Airy. $350
• Shelley and Billie Goins to Alisha and Christopher Howard. Lots in Fairfield Forest in Mount Airy. $297
• U.S. Bank National Association to Juan Avelar. 5.26 acres in Marsh Township. $101
• Wade and Libby Marion to Jon and Kathleen Fosselman. Lots at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. $406
• Estate of Ruby Abbott Tilley to Valerie and Zachary McBride. 13.291 acres in Surry and Stokes Counties. $0
• Michael, Angie and Mike Casstevens to Ricky and Kari Casstevens. 8.19 acres in Dobson. $0
• Wilson Properties Inc. Three lots in Pilot Mountain. $54
• Sylvia and Gary Holbrook to Richard and Elizabeth Snow. 7.523 acres in Marsh Township. $64
• Sandra and William Hurley to Brian and Amy Whitaker. Two lots in Windsor Park in Dobson. $508
