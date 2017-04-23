Propertry transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• David and Jessica Erdmann to Jessica L. Payne. 0.47 acres in the Trotter Place Development in Pilot Mountain. $299

• Donna S. Barker to Kenneth and Sandra Dixon. Lot in Westfield Township. $510

• U.S. Bank National Association to SIM Investment Group, LLC. 0.524 acres in the Veterans Housing Development. $54

• Christiana Trust to Tracy L. Phillips 0.84 acres in Surry County. $70

• Stephen W. Pillsbury to Darla and Unavee Allen. 0.74 acres in the Orchard Hills Subdivision. $252

• David and Deborah Brintle to Tuff Sonny Dude, LLC. Lots in Mount Airy. $288

• Patricia V. Draughon to Warren and S. Kay Eck. Lot in the Orchard Mountain Development in Franklin Township. $50

• Mary and Ricky Beasley to Bradley J. Beasley. Tract in Mount Airy. $19

• Mary and Ricky Beasley to Melissa and Darrel Gearheart. Lot in Eldora Township. $32

• Buel and Cynthia Coone to David and Kari Hock. 1.2904 acres in the Cross Creek Estates in Mount Airy. $920

• Shirley Pitman to Natali Ocampo. Two tracts in Haystack Acres in Stewarts Creek Township. $62

• Devin and Sydney Freeman to Bobbi S. Shaw. Lot in the Twin Oaks Subdivision in Mount Airy. $190

• Michael and Melanie Thacker to Norman S. Bowman. Tracts in Mount Airy. $285

• Norman S. Bowman to Norman S. Bowman and Dawn D. Easter. Tracts in Mount Airy. $0

• Rodney and Laura Hardy to Glenwood Custom Homes Inc. Two lots in Swiss Haven Estates in Pilot Mountain. $36

• Bryan and Mary Martin to Candido Martinez Franco. Tract in Mount Airy. $34

• Bonnie B. Horne to Sarah Brannock Bennett. 1.885 acres in Mount Airy. $160

• Phyllis and Buddy Easter to Vickie and Michael Senter. Lot in the Woodbridge Subdivision in Mount Airy. $264

• Debra Howard to James C. Causey and Christine L. Ausburn. 0.528 acres in Mount Airy. $350

• Shelley and Billie Goins to Alisha and Christopher Howard. Lots in Fairfield Forest in Mount Airy. $297

• U.S. Bank National Association to Juan Avelar. 5.26 acres in Marsh Township. $101

• Wade and Libby Marion to Jon and Kathleen Fosselman. Lots at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. $406

• Estate of Ruby Abbott Tilley to Valerie and Zachary McBride. 13.291 acres in Surry and Stokes Counties. $0

• Michael, Angie and Mike Casstevens to Ricky and Kari Casstevens. 8.19 acres in Dobson. $0

• Wilson Properties Inc. Three lots in Pilot Mountain. $54

• Sylvia and Gary Holbrook to Richard and Elizabeth Snow. 7.523 acres in Marsh Township. $64

• Sandra and William Hurley to Brian and Amy Whitaker. Two lots in Windsor Park in Dobson. $508

Compiled by Andy Winemiller

Reach Andy at 415-4698.

