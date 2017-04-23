Greenway plan halted at Jones School

After going around and around on the issue, Mount Airy officials have decided that a proposed extension of the city greenway system should proceed no farther than Jones Intermediate School.

That decision came in a 4-0 vote by the board of commissioners Thursday night, reflecting concerns of both board members and the public about an initial plan that called for a new greenway link to be constructed further north to White Sulphur Springs. It is a private development about three miles outside the city.

The unrest over that plan had peaked at the previous council meeting on April 6. Commissioner Jim Armbrister even suggested then that the board consider canceling a previous agreement with The Resource Institute, a non-profit organization in Winston-Salem which for years has sought grants for greenway projects on Mount Airy’s behalf.

When the commissioners returned to action Thursday night, they were receptive to having that entity continue to work on Mount Airy’s behalf — approving a resolution to that effect in a separate vote 4-0 vote, which it had delayed on April 6.

The resolution authorizes the institute to continue seeking grants for greenway work and be the municipality’s financial agent on the project to expand the present greenway system of nearly seven continuous miles, while also restoring the Ararat River banks along the way.

While that matter was on the board’s agenda Thursday night, the action concerning the greenway route was not, and was initiated by Armbrister.

“I want clarity,” he explained.

Armbrister subsequently made a motion that an earlier, Feb. 27 contract with The Resource Institute be altered to state that the greenway extension will be limited to Jones Intermediate School.

“My concerns are for the private landowners,” he said, especially those outside the city whose property would be impacted to a greater degree than with a route contained entirely within the city limits.

Armbrister also supports an additional section that would utilize a railway corridor from just north of Riverside Park — the northernmost point of the Ararat River Greenway to South Street — making a connection to the Emily B. Taylor Greenway.

The city’s at-large commissioner said the latter would close a “loop,” which is his main priority, while he was less supportive of lengthening the greenway to Jones Intermediate. If the city could go to Jones at the same time, “that would be fantastic,” Armbrister said.

However, Charles Anderson, a Resource Institute official, told city leaders Thursday night that the loop sought by Armbrister might not be possible. “We don’t know if the railroad is going to allow us to take that on,” Anderson said of right-of-way and other issues involved.

That led Armbrister and the other commissioners to also support the proposed link to Jones, and to reflect that in an amendment to the Feb. 27 agreement.

But City Attorney Hugh Campbell said that pact could be amended again to alter the path if needed.

“I’m not here to encourage you to do one or the other,” Anderson told the board before the vote regarding taking the greenway to the school or White Sulphur Springs. “That’s your decision to make.”

This was echoed by City Manager Barbara Jones.

“If the board instructs us to go no farther than Jones School, that’s what we will do,” Jones said.

“We would (stop there) if the city wants to do that,” Anderson said of the planning aspect.

Grant impacts

One thing that concerned the board before the pair of 4-0 decisions — particularly Commissioner Dean Brown — was if stopping the project at Jones Intermediate would affect grant funding for the work.

When first announced in 2016, the total cost of the northern connector and river restoration was estimated at $5.7 million, which included a route to White Sulphur Springs but not the railroad corridor section.

Mount Airy has committed $400,000 to the project over a four-year period in the hopes that the bulk of the funds needed would come from grants.

Anderson replied to Brown that shifting the greenway’s focus would not affect the grant funding already secured, which now stands at about $1 million. Two more grants are being pursued which would increase that to around $2 million, he added.

No revised cost estimated was provided Thursday night, which Anderson indicated would be determined as the project is designed.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley also asked if the stream-restoration component could be removed from the picture, which Anderson said that would be difficult with state funding explicitly targeted for that purpose.

Armbrister earlier expressed concerns about rehabilitation work now being needed along waterway sections of the existing greenway network which previously were restored.

Landowner speaks

During a public forum at Thursday night’s meeting, a Riverside Drive resident who has been concerned about the greenway running through his family’s property urged city officials to do what it ultimately did later in the session.

Jason Pflug restated his previous objections to the pathway going to White Sulphur Springs, which he believes would greatly impact his home.

“Imagine walking out in your backyard and finding a 10-foot-wide asphalt trail,” he said. “It is extremely personal to me.”

While he called that route “nonsense,” Pflug said the path to Jones wouldn’t touch homeowners such as himself.

“I see no problem with that,” he commented, saying the school could benefit as well as the city as a whole.

“This is the third time I’ve addressed the council about it, and hopefully my last,” Pflug said prophetically.

Charles Anderson of The Resource Institute responds to a question from Commissioner Shirley Brinkley about grant funding the insititute is helping to provide for a planned northern extension of the city’s greenway system. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Greenie-genie.jpg Charles Anderson of The Resource Institute responds to a question from Commissioner Shirley Brinkley about grant funding the insititute is helping to provide for a planned northern extension of the city’s greenway system.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.