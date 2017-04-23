The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

• David P. Smith, 31, of St. Augustine, Florida, and Michelle G. Doty, 28, of Mount Airy. Issued April 13.

• William G. Young, 27, and Chenoa D. Card, 21, of Mount Airy. Issued April 13.

• Jesus E. Potts, 44, of Dobson, and Candice B. Marion, 33, of Mount Airy. Issued April 17.

• Micael B. Sutphin, 55, and Carol R. Evans, 52, of Pilot Mountain. Issued April 17.

• William D. Harris, 34, and Haley R. Dailey, 27, of Mount Airy. Issued April 17.

• James B. Donaldson, 75, of Sarasota, Florida, and Barbara A. Hughes, 74, of Bradentown, Florida. Issued April 18.

• Mark A. Brown, 46, and Rosa C. Ramon, 41, of Dobson. Issued April 19.

• Christopher M. Villalobos-Molina, 22, and Miguel A. Gomes-Pliego, 32, of Mount Airy. Issued April 19.

• Terry W. Faulkner, 59, of Ararat, Virginia, and Rita D. Savoie, 42, of Mount Airy. Issued April 19.

• Joshua N. Owens, 29, and Tiffany A. Hawks, 26, of Lowgap. Issued April 19.

• Kevin J. Dunn, 38, and Staci D. Shupe, 29, of Powell, Tennessee. Issued April 19.

Compiled by Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Reach Andy at 415-4698.

