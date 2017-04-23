Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Derek Wade Hollar, 44, white male, wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

• Richard Ray Howlett, 44, white male, wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

According to the state database, Howlett was given six months in jail in 2011. He was convicted of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. This came a year after he was convicted of DWI, driving while license revoked, no insurance and having an open container of alcohol; he received a suspended sentence that could be activated by further offenses.

• Zachary Zane Campbell, 23, white male, wanted on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 2012 he was convicted of several misdemeanor charges including consuming alcohol by a minor, speeding, no safety inspection on car and violation of registration. He received probation.

• Jeffrey Gray Cockerham, 39, white male, wanted on a charge of felony possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.