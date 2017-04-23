Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Subway #20495, 4560 1 West Pine St., Mount Airy. Inspected Jan. 3, score 90. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C — A certified food protection manager must be on the premises at all times the facility is working with food. Today, there were no certified food protection managers.

2) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C — An employee drink was found stored on the prep table at the end of the inspection. Employee drinks must be kept below food, food prep areas, single-service items, clean utensils, and clean linens. This was corrected by placing the drink on the bottom shelf.

3) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Handwashing Cleanser, Availability – PF — The back prep area handwash sink did not have soap today. Keep the soap dispensers stocked. This was corrected by placing soap in the dispenser. The employees were washing hands properly at the other handwash sink at the prep line. No prep took place at the back area during the inspection. Using a Handwashing Sink-Operation and Maintenance – PF — A sauce dispenser was placed in the handwash sink up front. Do not store anything in handwash sinks. This was corrected by taking the sauce dispenser to the 3-compartment sink.

4) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization-Temperature, pH, Concentration and Hardness – P — The sanitizer dispenser was dispensing sanitizer at less than 100 ppm (quaternary ammonia). According to manufacturer’s instructions, the sanitizer must be kept 150-400 ppm. The general manager was able to work on the dispenser and it began dispensing at 200 ppm to correct this. Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – C — Clean the ice machine following manufacturer’s instructions. If you look in the back of the machine, you will see heavier mold/mildew growth. Also, the soda dispenser heads were moldy. The top inside of the microwave was dirty, as well. The ice machine and soda dispenser heads must be cleaned often enough to preclude the growth of mold/mildew. The slicer, last used last night, was not properly cleaned (still food left in the slicer that was not removed during cleaning). This was corrected by cleaning and sanitizing the slicer.

5) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Separation-Storage – P — (0 POINTS): A toxic chemical (“purple power”) was stored above onions in the back prep area. Keep toxic chemicals below food, food prep areas, clean utensils, clean linens, single-service and single-use items to protect them all from contamination.

6) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage, Prohibited Areas – C — (0 POINTS): Packets of ketchup were found stored below the waste pipe under the handwash sink. Keep food stored out from under waste pipes. Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C — (0 POINTS): The bread had just been taken out of the oven and placed on a rack, uncovered. Keep food covered at all times.

7) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C — Because the sanitizer was not at the right concentration, wiping cloths were not stored in properly made sanitizer. Wiping cloths must be stored in approved concentrations of sanitizer (150-400 ppm for this facility).

8) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C — Allow all dishes to air-dry completely before nesting.

9) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – The single-service cups to the left of the coffee machine were not protected. These cups can either be placed in approved dispensers to protect the cups or you can keep the cups stored in the plastic sleeves that they came packaged in.

10) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C -: Replace broken lids. Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C -: Sand and paint or replace chipping shelving. Remove tape from equipment. If used for repair, come up with a repair that will be easy to clean.

11) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Rinsing Procedures – C — An employee was witnessed washing dishes, but skipping the rinse step. The employee washed and the dishes went directly into the sanitizer. Warewashing Equipment, Cleaning Frequency – C — The hand sprayer at the handwash sink needed to be cleaned.

12) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C – Clean the top of the oven and bread holding unit.

13) Plumbing installed; proper backflow device: System Maintained in Good Repair – C — REPEAT: The hot water faucet at the can wash (outside the back door) is missing and needs to be replaced (the valve or the faucet).

14) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Maintaining Premises, Unnecessary Items and Litter – C — Clean up the cigarette butts from outside the establishment. Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — REPEAT: Repair the floor where needed (underneath the prep area, around drains, leading out the back door, around the water heater area, etc.). Fill any holes in the walls and be sure it is smooth and flush with the wall to ensure good cleanability. Keep all storage at least 6 inches off of the floor. Replace the missing base moulding in front of the drink station. Reattach base moulding where fallen (area between front prep area and back prep area).

15) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Using Dressing Rooms and Lockers – C – Employees must not place personal items on top of items or food used by the establishment.

Surry Community Health and Rehab institutional food services, 542 Allred Mill Road, Mount Airy. Inspected Jan. 6, score 99.5. Violations: 1) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C – 0pts. The wiping cloth bucket (not used for sanitizing and holding one cloth) had a sanitizer concentration below 150ppm Quat. Keep all sanitizer prepared to the manufacturer’s specifications. The wiping cloth bucket was remade to correct the violation.

2) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Manual Warewashing Equipment, Wash Solution Temperature – PF – The wash water temperature was 103 degrees F. today. Keep all wash water prepared to a minimum of 110 degrees F. The wash water temp was increased to 114 degrees F. to correct the violation.

Aunt Beas’ #5, 642 Key St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected Jan. 10, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: One employee drink was found on top of the ice machine. Employee drinks must have lids and straws and must be kept below or otherwise away from food, food storage areas, food prep areas, single-service utensils, clean utensils, and clean linens. If employees prefer not to drink from a straw, a tumbler with a handle on the side and lid would be required. This was corrected by education and disposing of the drinks.

2) Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P – One scoop and the tomato slicer did not have all food soil removed from them. After washing, employees must ensure that all food has been removed. This was corrected by rewashing the slicer and scoop. All other dishes appeared to be very clean.

3) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C — Observed a couple of wet wiping cloths lying on prep tables. After using, wiping cloths must be kept in a container of approved sanitizer (50 – 200 ppm). The sanitizer solution was made to 100 ppm, but towels were not left in them (back prep area, front prep area).

4) In-Use Utensils, Between-Use Storage: Ice cream scoops at the ice cream case were stored in a dipwell (with water inside) that did not have the valve turned on. When storing utensils in the dip well, the running water must be at such a velocity to effectively remove debris and food soil form the utensils and over into the overflow drain. The manager stated that the utensils had not been used yet, but it was explained that the utensils should not be stored in the water unless the water is running.

5) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — A stack of trays was stored so that the food contact surface was exposed. Keep single-service trays inverted to prevent contamination of the trays. Also, a few stacks of single-service cups had sleeves around them, but the sleeves were pushed down the stack so that the upper cups were not protected. Keep the sleeves stored all the way up the stack.

6) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C – Replace the split gaskets in the 3-door reach-in cooler.

7) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (inside of microwaves, top, sides, and inside of equipment (where needed), gaskets on doors in reach-in equipment (where needed), top of coffee urn, etc.). Clean under tabletop equipment. Remove stuck on cardboard from the table to the left of the soft serve machine.

8) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Cleaning of Plumbing Fixtures – C — The handwash sink in the back prep area was dirty and needed to be cleaned. The base of the toilet in the women’s restroom (leftmost stall) needed to be cleaned.

9) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floor where needed (underneath equipment and shelving). Clean the top of paper towel and soap dispensers, where needed. Clean vents/walls where needed. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — (REPEAT): Fill/cover any holes in the walls. Repair the damaged ceiling leading to the basement. Repair/replace/sand and paint the rusty walls in the walk-in cooler. Keep strainers in all floor sinks. Floor and Wall Junctures, Coved, and Enclosed or Sealed – C — (REPEAT): Seal the ceiling/wall juncture above the ice machine and other areas where needed. Walls and Ceilings, Attachments – C — (REPEAT): Replace any missing ceiling tiles. Replace any broken FRP panel moulding (between two sheets of FRP).

10) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Using Dressing Rooms and Lockers – C — Two jackets and a purse were observed stored with several food items on a shelf in the vicinity of the office desk. Do not store employee coats and other personal items (purses) on the same shelving units as food. There should be a designated area for these items that is away from food, food prep areas, clean dishes and utensils, single-service items, etc.