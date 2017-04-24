Dobson teen diesin single-car wreck

DOBSON — A Dobson teenager is dead after a single-car traffic accident on Monday morning.

Logan Estrada, a 19-year-old resident of Pine Cone Lane, died after he lost control of the vehicle he was operating on Caves Mill Road just southwest of the Dobson town limits, according to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmy Selba.

At 9:48 a.m. on Monday the highway patrol and Surry County EMS officials were dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Selba said the accident occurred on the half-mile stretch of road between where the road intersects Cave Road and the town limits. Estrada was headed toward town.

“Speed was a factor,” noted Selba in describing the circumstances of the collision.

Despite the heavy rain that fell over the weekend, authorities don’t believe the wet conditions were a factor; the stretch of road where the accident occurred was at a crest with no standing water.

The trooper said Estrada appeared to have lost control of the vehicle as he entered a slight left turn on the road. He veered off of the road to the left, and the vehicle struck several trees.

Investigators said the impact of the collisions caused the car to split in half.

Estrada, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, according to Selba.

The trooper added that there were no signs Estrada was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Surry County Medical Examiner John Shelton said Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caves Mill, one of the main roads into the county seat, was closed for about three hours as authorities cleared the scene and examined the accident site.

