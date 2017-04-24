Surry County Sheriff Reports

• Alvin Junior Hunter, 64, of Winston-Salem, was arrested April 18 on a charge of injury to personal property. The complainant is Judy Carol Hill of Angela Lane, Mount Airy. He was released on a written promise to appear in court June 2.

A few days after the first arrest, Hill filed a report with the sheriff’s office claiming that Hunter took 75 oxycodone pills from her residence (valued at $375). No new arrest report was available on Monday.

According to the state database, Hunter has several convictions on his record including possession of stolen goods (2008), forgery and uttering and carrying a concealed weapon (1986), breaking and entering and larceny (1979), and three different convictions for attempting to escape prison (1974, 1975 and 1984).

• Gregory Walter Upchurch, 23, of Ararat Longhill Road, Mount Airy, was arrested April 18 on a charge of injury to personal property from Jan. 20. The complainant is Leigh Donaldson, Sunset Drive, Mount Airy. He was released on a written promise to appear in court May 19.

Upchurch, a state medalist in wrestling at East Surry in 2012, was convicted in 2014 of several charges related to breaking and entering into vehicles and sentenced to three months in jail.

• Jacob William Wilson, 25, White Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, 25, was arrested April 18 on charges of larceny, uttering forged instrument and attempted uttering dating from April 3-4. He was placed under a $6,000 secured bond with a May 25 court date.

• Richard Edward Cox, 41, of Maplebrook Drive, Elkin, was arrested April 19 on three counts of failure to appear in court. He was given a $200 cash bond with a May 1 court date.

• Brittany Denice Hill, 27, of Volunteer Road, Pinnacle, was arrested on a Virginia governor’s warrant. No other details were provided in the case. Hill will have a future court date in Patrick County, Virginia.

• Randall Scott Rhudy, 37, of Fox Den Road, Virginia, was served an order for arrest in Dobson April 23. The charge says failure to appear in court — extradition of a fugitive. He was given a $40,000 secured bond with a May 9 court date.

• Jesse Randall Staples, 26, of Gaston Lane, Elkin, was arrested on April 22 on a charge of failure to appear in court on a case of driving while impaired. He was placed under a $3,000 secured bond with a May 3 court date.

Incident Reports

• Myrtle Shelton Wagner, of Cheyenne Trail, Siloam, reported the theft of a 2007 Harley-Davidson Super Glide, valued at $15,000. The bike disappeared from the residence between April 15-22, according to Wagner. The offender is described as a 22-year-old white male, but no name is listed.

• Gerardo Torres, of Watson Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on April 22. The residence reportedly was entered between April 20-22. The victim reported $2,000 in cash and $2,500 in clothing and shoes taken from the residence. The offender is described as a 29-year-old white female driving a beige Nissan Altima.

• Charlie Jake Thompson, of Dobson, reported a larceny at his deer stand between April 18-22. Thompson reported a blunt object was used to break open a door and steal the contents, which included a deer call and headphones. Damage to the door and handle are valued at $135.

• Christopher Brian Spainhour, Ellis Hardy Road, Pinnacle, reported damage to his vehicle while at the residence on April 19. The report says a 2014 Chevy Cruze was struck by feet and hands, causing $500 in damage to the passenger door. The offender is listed as a 55-year-old white male, but no name is listed.

• Douglas William Lester, Lower Park Lane, reported damage by an unknown offender to a mobile home between April 2-22. Dents in the metal siding of the trailer are valued at $500 damage.