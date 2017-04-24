Eagle Scout, friends build picnic shelter

A local Boy Scout and his friends have erected a community picnic shelter in White Plains for an Eagle Scout project.

Dusty Creed, a senior at North Surry, said he has been a Boy Scout for seven years (Troop 553) and was a Cub Scout for three years before that.

He is working toward his Eagle Scout honor and had been planning his project for several months. The actual construction took place over just one weekend, thanks to several volunteers who pitched in.

The 16×20 shelter is located beside the old White Plains fire department building off Old U.S. 601. The shelter is between the building and the old White Plains elementary school gym.

While the school moved to the west side of U.S. 601 before Dusty was born, the old site is still an active place for youth activities like baseball, softball, football and cheerleading.

There used to be a community building on the site where folks could hold charity fundraisers like pancake breakfasts or chicken dinners.

After the building was torn down, Dusty said he remembers a group of his trying to squeeze into the old fire department building. It was obvious the site could use more covered space.

The shelter can give people a place to gather and eat, he said. If the cheerleaders are practicing and it starts to rain, the girls can get under the shelter if the gym is locked up.

He approached the White Plains Ruritan Club about the idea, and the members loved it.

Dusty said he had a rough design in mind last year when he spoke to the county manager’s office about seeking position. The county staff tweaked the design before Dusty was given approval.

In order to raise money for the project cost, Dusty said he organized a car wash. Then some friends of his set up a donations page on the crowd-sourcing site GoFundMe.

Blevins Building Supply in Toast and Riverside Building Supply in Mount Airy both contributed with some discounts on goods.

In the early planning stages, Dusty said his dad had suggested dedicating the shelter to the Badgett family, who have lived and served in the community for a very long time.

Grady and Bertie Badgett grew up in the 1920s and raised a family not far from the old schoolhouse property. Their son Nicky was 53 when he died in a farming accident in the 1990s.

Dusty said he settled on dedicating the project to Grady and Nicky after hearing a story about a fire at his grandfather’s property. A building caught fire, and the only volunteer firemen who were able to respond quickly were the Badgetts.

Between the start of the planning stage and the actual construction, however, Dusty lost both of his grandparents. Wallace Creed died last September after a long battle with lung cancer, and his wife Magdalene followed in March.

Therefore, he jointly dedicated the shelter to both the Badgetts and his grandparents.

He gave thanks to all the volunteers who helped him including: Jeff Creed, Mickey Creed, Tim East,

As for what’s next, Dusty plans to finish his Eagle Scout work and then enroll at Surry Community College next fall. He said he is interested in the electrical systems technology program.

Mickey Creed, left, and Tim East nail down a piece of OSB for the roof of a new picnic shelter in White Plains beside the old elementary school gym. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_0JAL6534_filtered.jpg Mickey Creed, left, and Tim East nail down a piece of OSB for the roof of a new picnic shelter in White Plains beside the old elementary school gym. Jeff Linville | The News Jeff Creed, left, catches his breath while waiting for the next cut sheet from Tony Creed, center, and Steve Shaw, the local scoutmaster. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_0JAL6548_filtered.jpg Jeff Creed, left, catches his breath while waiting for the next cut sheet from Tony Creed, center, and Steve Shaw, the local scoutmaster. Jeff Linville | The News Jeff and Dusty Creed hand the next piece of OSB up to Mickey Creed for the roof. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_0JAL6538_filtered.jpg Jeff and Dusty Creed hand the next piece of OSB up to Mickey Creed for the roof. Jeff Linville | The News The new picnic shelter was the idea of Dusty Creed, right, who wanted to make this his Eagle Scout project. Family and friends jumped in to help. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_0JAL6543_filtered.jpg The new picnic shelter was the idea of Dusty Creed, right, who wanted to make this his Eagle Scout project. Family and friends jumped in to help. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.