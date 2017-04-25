Posted on by

SCC Foundation looks to top 7-figure milestone


Jerry Venable, Susan Harold Thomas, Swanson Richards, Gary Harold, Peggy Rees and Alice Connolly, Woltz-Harold SCC Golf Tournament volunteers, gather at Cross Creek Country Club to strategize reaching their million-dollar mark in this year’s Woltz-Harold SCC Foundation Golf Tournament.


It’s been 21 years since the Surry Community College Foundation staff started the annual Woltz-Harold SCC Foundation Golf Tournament.

This time around, organizers say they are hoping to hit a major milestone in the annual fundraiser — crossing the million dollar mark in money raised for the foundation.

The event has netted $920,000 for student support since its inception in 1996, and the foundation is hoping to top the seven-figure mark this year, dubbing the 2017 effort as “Swinging for a milliion.”

The Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy where morning and afternoon rounds will bring approximately 240 golfers for a day to celebrate Surry Community College students and the contributions they make to this region. A number of these golfers have played in all of the annual tournaments, the foundation said in a statement.

“A great day of golf is highlighted with food, fun and fellowship,” the statement read. “Winners have student scholarships presented in their names; the previous year’s student scholarship winners join the golfers for lunch. The Surry CC golf team is always on hand to add interest to the game sponsoring a Driving for Dollars challenge.”

The hole-in-one contest prizes will include tickets to a regular season NBA, MLB, NFL, or NHL game, golf rounds at Pinehurst Resort, a car from Mount Airy Toyota Scion, and a set of tires from Bray’s Tire. Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions will also yield prizes; and each golfer will receive a chance for door prizes. A dinner in celebration of the event’s success will be held immediately after the tournament.

Morning rounds are still available with an 8 a.m. tee time which includes breakfast and lunch. Anyone interested in playing in the tournament or contributing toward this scholarship event should contact: Marion Venable at 336-386-3269, [email protected] or Becky Money at 336-386-3205, [email protected]

Hole-in-One sponsors include Woltz and Associates and H&W Trucking along with Eagle Sponsors Carolina Mutual Insurance Inc., Cooke Trucking, First Citizens Bank, Harris Leather and Silverworks, Isurity, Sowers Construction, Utility Trailer Sales and WLA Inc.

Photo Caption: from left to right: Jerry Venable, Susan Harold Thomas, Swanson Richards, Gary Harold, Peggy Rees and Alice Connolly, Woltz-Harold SCC Golf Tournament volunteers, gather at Cross Creek Country Club to strategize reaching their Million dollar 2017 goal.

Jerry Venable, Susan Harold Thomas, Swanson Richards, Gary Harold, Peggy Rees and Alice Connolly, Woltz-Harold SCC Golf Tournament volunteers, gather at Cross Creek Country Club to strategize reaching their million-dollar mark in this year’s Woltz-Harold SCC Foundation Golf Tournament.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SCCF-Golf-Committee-2017.jpgJerry Venable, Susan Harold Thomas, Swanson Richards, Gary Harold, Peggy Rees and Alice Connolly, Woltz-Harold SCC Golf Tournament volunteers, gather at Cross Creek Country Club to strategize reaching their million-dollar mark in this year’s Woltz-Harold SCC Foundation Golf Tournament.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:11 pm |    

Democrats choose Combs for sheriff

Democrats choose Combs for sheriff
6:31 pm |    

County officials make budget requests

County officials make budget requests
6:12 pm |    

Sheriff discusses Cana drug crisis

Sheriff discusses Cana drug crisis
comments powered by Disqus