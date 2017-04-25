SCC Foundation looks to top 7-figure milestone

It’s been 21 years since the Surry Community College Foundation staff started the annual Woltz-Harold SCC Foundation Golf Tournament.

This time around, organizers say they are hoping to hit a major milestone in the annual fundraiser — crossing the million dollar mark in money raised for the foundation.

The event has netted $920,000 for student support since its inception in 1996, and the foundation is hoping to top the seven-figure mark this year, dubbing the 2017 effort as “Swinging for a milliion.”

The Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy where morning and afternoon rounds will bring approximately 240 golfers for a day to celebrate Surry Community College students and the contributions they make to this region. A number of these golfers have played in all of the annual tournaments, the foundation said in a statement.

“A great day of golf is highlighted with food, fun and fellowship,” the statement read. “Winners have student scholarships presented in their names; the previous year’s student scholarship winners join the golfers for lunch. The Surry CC golf team is always on hand to add interest to the game sponsoring a Driving for Dollars challenge.”

The hole-in-one contest prizes will include tickets to a regular season NBA, MLB, NFL, or NHL game, golf rounds at Pinehurst Resort, a car from Mount Airy Toyota Scion, and a set of tires from Bray’s Tire. Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions will also yield prizes; and each golfer will receive a chance for door prizes. A dinner in celebration of the event’s success will be held immediately after the tournament.

Morning rounds are still available with an 8 a.m. tee time which includes breakfast and lunch. Anyone interested in playing in the tournament or contributing toward this scholarship event should contact: Marion Venable at 336-386-3269, [email protected] or Becky Money at 336-386-3205, [email protected]

Hole-in-One sponsors include Woltz and Associates and H&W Trucking along with Eagle Sponsors Carolina Mutual Insurance Inc., Cooke Trucking, First Citizens Bank, Harris Leather and Silverworks, Isurity, Sowers Construction, Utility Trailer Sales and WLA Inc.

Photo Caption: from left to right: Jerry Venable, Susan Harold Thomas, Swanson Richards, Gary Harold, Peggy Rees and Alice Connolly, Woltz-Harold SCC Golf Tournament volunteers, gather at Cross Creek Country Club to strategize reaching their Million dollar 2017 goal.