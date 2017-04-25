SCC offering industrial career classes in May

Surry Community College is offering several classes in May for those interested in working or advancing their careers in a variety of industries.

An Electrical Contractor Renewal class will be offered on Tuesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room J-115 of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The class offers continuing education units (CEUs) for electricians, which are required yearly in North Carolina for professional tradesmen. The course is offered upon approval of the appropriate licensing board for CEUs toward license renewal and are not sponsored by the boards.

Students must have an up-to-date code book. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required. Follow Surry’s Electrical Systems program on Facebook @surryelectrical.

A CFC Freon Certification course will be held each Monday and Wednesday, May 22 through June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room K-115 of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The 12-hour course is designed as a training course for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) technical personnel to assist in meeting Environmental Protection Agency mandated requirements related to Air Quality Standards.

In class, students will prepare for the CFC Freon Certification examination, which will be given on the last day of class for an additional test fee of $40. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required. Keep up with Surry’s HVAC classes on Facebook @surryhvac.

Welding classes will be offered in three sections May 22 through Aug. 2 to introduce students to SMAW (Stick), GMAW (MIG), and GTAW (TIG) welding techniques and prepare them for employment in the welding industry. Students will also prepare for welder qualification welding tests in the course.

All classes will take place on the Dobson campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson, and will meet each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Class times are offered throughout the day to accommodate any schedule; meet from 8 a.m. to noon, 2 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required. Keep up with Surry’s Welding classes on Facebook and Instagram @surrywelding.

For more information, or to register for any of these classes, call (336) 386-3398.