Students help shelter in a big way

North Surry High School students have made a big difference in the lives of children housed at the Shepherd’s House, according to the homeless shelter’s director.

Mary Boyles, executive director of the Shepherd’s House, said a handful of North Surry students spent much of their off time throughout the 2016-17 school year helping to prepare students at the shelter for their futures.

“The Interact Club members work with the children individually to identify strengths and weaknesses,” explains a press release from Surry County Schools. “When they determine the children’s needs, they conduct their own internet research to find activities and worksheets that extend upon the materials that the children are using at school.”

“They have purchased flashcards, workbooks, and school supplies. They also created a reward system that encouraged positive behavior in which the children could receive prizes their parents may not have been able to afford, like a new soccer ball or Barbie doll,” the statement added.

Interact Club members from the school spend hours each week in one-on-one tutoring sessions with children at the home, according to Boyles.

According to the school district’s statement, research shows homeless children make less academic progress than children in traditional homes. They are more likely to score lower on math, reading, spelling, and vocabulary tests and more likely to be held back a year in school.

That stated, Boyles said the program wasn’t all about academics. Fun activities were included each day, and high school students quickly became mentors to the younger kids.

“Getting that one-on-one attention was comforting for our children,” added Boyles. “It really helps these kids.”

Boyles noted after the tutoring program began in September, Interact Club members quickly turned the program from one which ran three days per week into five days per week. The program was also funded through dollars raised by the club.

The effort began when North Surry teacher Myra Combs, a member of the Shepherd’s House board of directors, recognized the need to provide academic and social support for the children who are clients at the shelter, according to the press release. Combs presented the idea to the Interact Club, and the members of the club took the reigns from there.

“These students are not tomorrow’s leaders. They are today’s leaders. They are already making lasting impacts on our community,” said Combs. “They are a tremendous group of individuals who, through their many acts of community service, collectively focus on creating and supporting a caring community where all children, individuals and families grow, thrive and succeed.”

The work of students did not go unrecognized. In April, Interact Club members Cassidy Willard, Sydney Edwards, Josh Conner, Brenda Cabrera and Christopher Smith traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to present their service project at a district Rotary Club conference.

The work also hasn’t gone unnoticed locally, said Boyles.

“Since September it has been such an honor to work with these fine young people and watch them making a difference in the lives of the children that come through the Shepherd’s House program,” remarked Boyles. “It brought school systems and teachers together to form a strong partnership in changing lives of those less fortunate, one that I hope will continue for many years to come.”

Though the Shepherd’s House project greatly impacted the local community, the school system notes that the North Surry Interact Club took on a number of other community service projects in the 2016-17 school year.

Those included volunteering at events such as charitable runs and the town of Dobson’s Spooktacular event, collecting toiletries for the Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County and 125 coats for local children and helping out with the 2016 general election for the Surry County Board of Elections. They also volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity tree sale and at the Flat Rock Elementary School science fair.

